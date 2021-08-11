Glass Lenses Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Glass lenses are optical devices that consist of molded pieces of glass that are used for concentrating or dispersing rays of light. They are commonly made from materials, such as glass or plastic, which are grounded and polished to create the desired shape.

Glass lenses are commonly used in spectacles to rectify vision impairments and protect the eyes from environmental pollutants, including wind, debris, and ultraviolet (UV) rays. They are customizable and available in different kinds of coatings, including anti-reflective, blue-light reduction, scratch-resistant, and UV protection.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Global Glass Lens Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the rising incidences of eyesight disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism, among the masses. This can be attributed to the growing digital literacy and increasing exposure to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and personal computers.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of visual dysfunctions, including Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS), among working professionals is facilitating the demand for glass lenses. Furthermore, the advent of online lens solution portals with virtual try-on options is providing a boost to the market growth.

Global Glass Lens Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

Type

End-use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global glass lens industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2025

