Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2021: Industry Analysis, Price Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026 – Syndicated Analytics

Non-alcoholics steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) that leads to liver inflammation and damage caused by fat deposition in the liver. NASH can further lead to permanent liver damages, which is commonly known as cirrhosis. Various tests, including blood tests, imaging tests, and liver biopsy, are widely used to detect NASH.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Industry Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and obesity, among individuals. This is further supported by sedentary lifestyles, hectic working hours, and an increase in the consumption of processed food and alcohol among the masses.

The market is further driven by continual technological advancements, including the development of non-invasive and cost-efficient diagnostic techniques, such as biomarkers, that are gaining widespread preference over traditional methods.

Other factors, such as increasing healthcare spending, considerable improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also providing a thrust to the market growth.

Global Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end-use and region.

Type

End-use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

Report Metrics

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2025

