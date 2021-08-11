Nitrile Rubber Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The latest report by Syndicated Analytics titled “Nitrile Rubber Production Cost Analysis Report: Capital Investment, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Operating Cost, Industry Trends and Revenue Statistics” offers the requisite knowledge one requires before foraying into the nitrile rubber industry. The report encompasses exhaustive insights pertaining to pricing, margins, utility costs, operating costs, capital investments, raw material requirements and primary process flow, which is based on the latest economic data. It is a must-read report for new entrants, investors, researchers, consultants and business strategists that assists them in understanding the nitrile rubber industry in a better manner to make informed business decisions.

Nitrile rubber, or nitrile butadiene rubber, refers to a synthetic rubber that is derived from butadiene and acrylonitrile (ACN). This rubber is stable at high temperatures and resistant to fuel, oil, and various other chemicals. Nitrile rubber is more puncture-resistant than natural rubber and has excellent tensile strength and elongation properties. It is extensively used in the production of adhesives, sponges, floor mats, footwear, sealants, expanded foams, etc.

The expanding automotive industry is driving the demand for nitrile rubber, as it is utilized in the manufacturing of brake pads, dashboards, kick panels, etc. Nitrile rubber is also used in sidewalls and treads of tires owing to its low rolling resistance and good abrasion. Additionally, the rising product adoption for manufacturing numerous healthcare equipment, such as surgical gloves, stoppers, tubes, prosthetics, implants, etc., is further catalyzing the global market. Besides this, the growing usage of nitrile rubber in the chemical industry due to its resistance to water, heat, abrasion, and gas, is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

