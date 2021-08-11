Global Floor Decoration Products Market Analysis: Poduction, Growth Factors, Consumption, Trends, Distribution, And Forecasts to 22027| Reportspedia

Reportspedia.Com added a report on ‘Global Floor Decoration Products Market, 2020-2027′ to its data warehouse of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with predominant and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, region-wise growth analysis along with challenges that are upsetting the progress of the market are also specified in the report.
Key Players:
Stylam Industries Limited
Shaw Industries Group, Inc.
Abet Laminati S.p.A.
Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited
Beaulieu International Group N.V.
Polyflor
NOX Corporation
Nevamar Company, LLC
Mannington Mills
Rougier S.A.
JSC Slotex
Panolam Industries International, Inc.
Archidply Industries
Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limi
Polyflor
Wilsonart International, Inc.
FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG
Kronospan Limited
Saloni Ceramica
FunderMax GmbH
Milliken & Company
Kira Floorings
Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna
Laminex Group Pty Limited
Tarkett S. A.
Mapei
LG Hausys
Arclin, Inc.
AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd
Woodcraft Industries, Inc.
Financiera Maderera S.A.
Masisa S.A.
Pergo
Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG
GreenPly Industries Limited
Gentas Group (Turkey)
Merino Industries Limited
Formica Group
Timber Products Company
Congoleum
Fletcher Building Limited
Kajaria Ceramics
China Ceramics Co., Ltd.
Arpa Industriale S.p.A.
Westag & Getalit AG
Swiss Krono Holding AG
Karndean
Mitchell Group
Parterre
BerryAlloc NV
Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
OMNOVA Solutions, Inc.
The Floor Decoration Products Market Segmentation:
The Floor Decoration Products Market Segmentation By Types:
Tajima Flooring
Carpet Tiles
Wall to Wall carpets
Artificial Grass
LVT (Luxury Vinyl tile)
Ceramic tiles
Solid Wood Flooring
Laminates
The Floor Decoration Products Market Segmentation By Applications:
Residential
Commercial
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Floor Decoration Products Market Segments
- Floor Decoration Products Market Dynamics
- Floor Decoration Products Market Size
- Supply & Demand
- Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Value Chain
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Poland, Russia)
- South Asia (India, ASEAN, Rest of South Asia)
- East Asia (China , Japan, South Korea)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)
