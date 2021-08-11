North America Sodium Chlorate Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Sodium Chlorate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, North America sodium chlorate market is expected to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Sodium Chlorate (NaClO3) refers to an inorganic compound produced through the electrolysis of brine (NaCl). Characterized by white or pale yellow color, sodium chlorate is a powerful oxidizing agent as it readily dissolves in water. Although this crystalline is non-combustible in its purest form, it can accelerate the combustion in the presence of flammable materials during decomposition. On account of these properties, sodium chlorate is widely adopted as a bleaching agent in the manufacturing of herbicides, dyes, inks, cosmetics, paper and leather.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The sodium chlorate market in North America is primarily being driven by its rapid utilization in the paper and pulp industry. This compound is used for the on-site generation of chlorine dioxide, an essential bleaching agent employed in the environment-friendly elemental chlorine-free (ECF) chemical pulping process. Additionally, due to its oxidizing property, it finds extensive application in the mining and textile industries for extracting uranium, producing dyes, and tanning leather. Apart from this, the widespread usage of sodium chlorate in the agriculture industry as a non-selective herbicide for vegetation control is further creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market by Form:

Crystalline

Solution

Market by Application:

Pulp and Bleaching Industry

Chlorates of Other Metals

Leather Tanning

Dyes

Others

Market by Imports and Exports:

Imports

Exports

Key Regions Analysed:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

