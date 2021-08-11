Wellness Tourism Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Booking Holdings, Travel Leaders, Spirit Tours

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Wellness Tourism Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Wellness Tourism Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Expedia Group (United States),Booking Holdings (United States),Travel Leaders Group (United States),Ayurva Traveller (Sri Lanka),Spa Wellness Travel (Australia),Spirit Tours (United States),Bamba Experience (Mexico),Well Traveled (United States),Spirit Journeys (United Kingdom),Odyssey Tours & Travels (India)

Scope of the Report of Wellness Tourism

Wellness tourism is travel associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing oneâ€™s personal wellbeing. Wellness tourism is the powerful intersection of two large and growing industries: tourism industry & wellness industry. Preferences have rapidly gone mainstream over the decade, as consumers try to stave off chronic disease and deteriorating mental health associated with an increasingly sedentary, unhealthy, digitized, and stressful lifestyle. Most people who enjoy a wellness vacation are repeat customers because it satisfies them in a way that no other holiday does. Spending globally by wellness travelers is distributed among many segments of the tourism industry, from food and lodging to activities, excursions, shopping, and other services. Because wellness travelers tend to be high-spenders and favor experiences that are authentic and unique, there is less pressure for destinations to engage in a â€œrace to the bottomâ€ strategy that competes on price and quantity. Spa tourism remains a significant and high-growth segment in wellness tourism.

Market Trend:

Regions Are Prioritizing the Wellbeing of Their Residents and Their Environment to Create Their Own Unique Wellness Value Proposition and Brand

Market Drivers:

Fast Growing Tourism Segment Owing To Increased Affordability of Flights & Travel Options

Growing Consumer Desire to Adopt a Wellness Lifestyle

Challenges:

Need To Develop Trained and Certified Manpower

Opportunities:

Consumer Evolution and Rising Focus On Holistic Health & Prevention

Changing Lifestyle Trends Are Driving an Exponential Growth of Consumer Interest in All Things Related To Wellness

The Global Wellness Tourism Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Domestic Trip, International Trip), Activities Offered (Spas, Meditation, Yoga, Ayurveda Retreats, Nordic Wellness, Climatic Health Resorts, Hot Springs, Sand Baths, Others), Traveller (Primary, Secondary)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market & substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Wellness Tourism Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Wellness Tourism market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Wellness Tourism Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Wellness Tourism

Chapter 4: Presenting the Wellness Tourism Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Wellness Tourism market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Wellness Tourism Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

