North America Electric Motor Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Electric Motor Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America electric motor market size reached a value of US$ 19.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. An electric motor refers to an electro-mechanical device that converts electric energy into mechanical energy. It operates on the principle of electromagnetism, wherein a current-carrying conductor experiences force in the presence of a magnetic field. An electric motor involves rotors, bearings, windings, air gap, and commutator. It exhibits long operational life, high durability, reduced energy consumption, low maintenance, and increased endurance for fluctuating voltages. On account of these benefits, electric motors are widely utilized in the manufacturing of industrial fans, machine tools, domestic appliances, and electric cars.

Market Trends:

The emerging trend of automation across several sectors, due to rapid technological advancements, is majorly driving the electric motor market in North America. Additionally, these devices are increasingly being utilized in the agriculture industry for long operational life and enhanced functionality, which is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing environmental concerns have led to the large-scale replacement of fuel-based vehicles, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

AC Motor

Induction AC Motor Synchronous AC Motor



DC Motor

Brushed DC Motor Brushless DC Motor



Others

Breakup by Voltage:

Low Voltage Electric Motors

Medium Voltage Electric Motors

High Voltage Electric Motors

Breakup by Speed:

Ultra-High-Speed Motors

High-Speed Motors

Medium Speed Motors

Low Speed Motors

Breakup by Applications:

Industrial Machinery

HVAC

Transportation

Household Appliances

Motor Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

