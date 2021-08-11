US Plywood Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States plywood market size reached a value of US$ 8.48 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the US plywood market to reach a value of US$ 10.11 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.12% during 2021-2026. Plywood is a type of composite material made of resin-bonded wood fibers and veneer. Some commonly used wood includes oak, maple, ash, teak and mahogany. Plywood is commercially available in different types, such as softwood, flexible, hardwood, tropical, birchwood, and decorative. It exhibits high impact resistance, reusability, flexibility, easy installation, high strength and weight ratio, increased stability, chemical and moisture resistance, and panel shear. On account of these properties, plywood is extensively used across the construction, marine, and aircraft industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-plywood-market/requestsample

United States Plywood Market Trends:

The United States plywood market is majorly being driven by its increasing usage in various interior, structural and exterior paneling applications. Additionally, plywood can endure moisture and humidity exposure, due to which it is widely being adopted in the marine industry for constructing seats, stringers, walls, floors, and boat cabinetry. Moreover, due to the growing environmental concerns, leading players are manufacturing sustainable plywood using eco-friendly technologies, which is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-plywood-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Replacement

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/