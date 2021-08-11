China Toys Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Demand, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Toys Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the China toys market Size reached a value of US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2021-2026. Toys refer to objects designed for children, including cards, puzzles, dolls, action figurines, board games, rattles, and mechanical cars. They are commercially available in various sizes and are generally produced from clay, paper, cloth, wood, and plastic materials. These objects boost creativity, stimulate imagination, and improve motor- and problem-solving skills. Additionally, they enhance the cognitive, social, and physical capabilities of toddlers, thereby facilitating their overall development.

China Toys Market Trends:

The growing population, improving living standards, rising disposable incomes, and evolving spending capacities of consumers are majorly influencing the China toys market. This is further supported by the shifting preferences of children toward more innovative and electronic variants. The consumption shift has prompted leading players to introduce diverse product categories that promote learning and experimentation amongst children, such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based toys. Moreover, the proliferation of online retail channels that offer various advantages, such as attractive discounts, is further contributing to the market growth in the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

Mattel, Inc.

LEGO System A/S

Hasbro, Inc.

VTech Holdings Limited

Hape International AG.

Silverlit Toys Manufactory Limited

Sieper GmbH

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Ravensburger Ltd.

Shantou City Big Tree Toys Co., Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Plush Toys

Electronic/remote Control Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction and Building Toys

Dolls

Ride-ons

Sports and Outdoor Play Toys

Infant/pre-school Toys

Activity Toys

Others

Breakup by End User:

Unisex

Boy

Girls

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Toy Chain Stores

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Province:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

