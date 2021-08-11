North America Eyewear Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Eyewear Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America eyewear market reached a value of US$ 43.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America eyewear market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Eyewear refers to a set of accessories worn over the eye for improving visual acuity or protecting against external factors. These products are made from glass, plastic and optical fiber materials. Eyewear is beneficial in reducing strain-related headaches, eyesight problems, and prevents the development of several visual ailments. They are commercially available through different distribution channels, including optical stores, independent brand showrooms, and online platforms.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization and emerging fashion trends have led to the increasing adoption of luxury and aesthetic eyewear products, which is primarily driving the market growth across North America. The inflating sales of these accessories can also be attributed to the evolving purchasing power of consumers and the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to develop ocular diseases. Additionally, rapid technological advancements and the introduction of innovative product variants, including smart, laser, and pediatric glasses, are further contributing to the market growth across the region. Moreover, several programs are being initiated by the Federal Government of the United States (US Federal Government) to provide affordable eye care facilities, which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact lenses

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

