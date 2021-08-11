North America Organic Dairy Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Research Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Organic Dairy Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America organic dairy market reached a value of US$ 8.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Organic dairy products are prepared using organic milk, which is minimally processed with off-farm inputs and artificial ingredients and preservatives. They are a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). Besides this, they are also free from antibiotics, preservatives, and synthetic chemicals. Due to these benefits, their demand is escalating across the North American region.

Market Trends:

The growing awareness among individuals about the higher nutritional content in organic milk as compared to regular milk, which is produced using conventional farming methods, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth in the North American region. Apart from this, several retail stores are promoting their products through e-commerce channels to expand their consumer base and create a positive market outlook. In addition, high-income levels and the rising health consciousness among individuals are acting as other significant factors catalyzing the demand for organic dairy items in the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Organic Fluid Milk

Organic Yogurt

Organic Cheese

Organic Butter

Organic Cream

Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Pouches

Tetra-Packs

Bottles

Cans

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Discount Stores

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Organic Specialty Stores

Online/E-Retailing

Direct Sales

Others

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

