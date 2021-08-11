North America Flavoured Milk Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Flavoured Milk Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America flavoured milk market reached a volume of 3.27 Billion Litres in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America flavoured milk market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Flavored milk refers to a sterilized dairy-based beverage made with sugar, milk, colorings and added flavorings. It is commonly available in various flavors, such as vanilla, banana, chocolate, strawberry and almond. It contains essential nutrients, such as proteins, carbohydrates, phosphorus, potassium and vitamin A, D and B12. Flavored milk aids in building and repairing muscles and is also consumed as a healthy post-workout beverage. It is processed using ultra-high-temperature (UHT) treatment to aseptically package the milk into sterile glass bottles, pouches and cardboard boxes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The North America flavored milk market is primarily being driven by rising health consciousness among the masses. Shifting consumer preference toward healthy and nutritious beverages is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of low-sugar and fat-free flavored milk variants manufactured using natural and organic ingredients, are positively impacting the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages due to hectic lifestyles is driving the growth of the market. Other factors, including convenient product availability through online retail channels, are anticipated to favor the market growth across the region.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Flavour:

Chocolate

Fruit

Vanilla

Others

Breakup by Packaging:

Paper Based

Plastic Based

Glass Based

Metal Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

