United States Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″ the United States hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$ 2,152 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the United States hand sanitizer market to decline during 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 1,368 Million by 2026. A hand sanitizer is a disinfectant liquid or gel that eliminates common pathogens present on the skin. Its application helps to limit the spread of harmful pathogens from one host to another. Hand sanitizers are majorly available in two forms, namely alcohol- and non-alcohol-based. Isopropyl and ethyl alcohol are the most common active ingredients used in the formulation of hand sanitizers. They are widely used as a preventive measure to reduce the transmission of communicative diseases in schools, households, hospitals, supermarkets, and other public places.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the key factor driving the United States hand sanitizer market growth. Due to the pandemic, there has been a rise in concerns toward virus transmission, which has led the population to practice improved hygiene and preventive measures. This has escalated the demand for hand sanitizers in the country significantly. In addition to this, the rising sales of hand sanitizer in the country have prompted manufacturers to expand their reach through both online and offline platforms, which is contributing to the market growth further.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type:
- Alcoholic
- Non-Alcoholic
Breakup by Product Form:
- Gel
- Liquid
- Foam
- Spray
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Households
- Restaurants and Hotels
- Others
Breakup by Ingredient:
- Natural
- Organic
- Synthetic
Breakup by Pack Size:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Pharmacies
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Departmental Stores
- Online
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape and the profiles of key players operating in the United States hand sanitizer market have also been provided in the report.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
