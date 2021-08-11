United States Hand Sanitizer Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″ the United States hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$ 2,152 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the United States hand sanitizer market to decline during 2021-2026, reaching a value of US$ 1,368 Million by 2026. A hand sanitizer is a disinfectant liquid or gel that eliminates common pathogens present on the skin. Its application helps to limit the spread of harmful pathogens from one host to another. Hand sanitizers are majorly available in two forms, namely alcohol- and non-alcohol-based. Isopropyl and ethyl alcohol are the most common active ingredients used in the formulation of hand sanitizers. They are widely used as a preventive measure to reduce the transmission of communicative diseases in schools, households, hospitals, supermarkets, and other public places.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hand-sanitizer-market/requestsample

The recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is the key factor driving the United States hand sanitizer market growth. Due to the pandemic, there has been a rise in concerns toward virus transmission, which has led the population to practice improved hygiene and preventive measures. This has escalated the demand for hand sanitizers in the country significantly. In addition to this, the rising sales of hand sanitizer in the country have prompted manufacturers to expand their reach through both online and offline platforms, which is contributing to the market growth further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-hand-sanitizer-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Households

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape and the profiles of key players operating in the United States hand sanitizer market have also been provided in the report.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group:

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/