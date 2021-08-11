Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast 2021 to 2026: IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026. Mouth ulcers are round or oval sores that occur on the mucous membrane of the oral cavity. They usually appear on the soft tissues of the mouth, including the lips, cheeks, gums, tongue and the roof. They are commonly painful in nature that makes it uncomfortable for the individual to eat or drink properly. These sores are mostly harmless and recede in a few days. However, their occurrence can also indicate mouth cancer, certain medical conditions or viral infections, such as herpes simplex. In order to combat this, various drugs and treatments are prescribed by healthcare professionals. Some of the most common classes of drugs utilized to treat these ulcers include analgesics, anesthetics and antihistamines.

Global Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of mouth ulcers, especially among the geriatric population. Along with this, numerous governments and market players are organizing campaigns to impart knowledge regarding the importance of oral hygiene. This, along with the growing awareness about the available treatment options for mouth ulcers, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, several key players are increasing investments in the development of innovative treatment products for these ulcers. This has led to the introduction of new drugs with fewer side effects and rapid healing action. They have also launched a range of product variants that prevent recurring ulcerations among patients. This, along with the inflating disposable incomes and rising consumer expenditure capacities, is expected to provide an impetus to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Blistex Inc

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

3M

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company;

Pfizer Inc

Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, formulation and indication.

Market Breakup by Formulation:

Gel

Spray

Mouthwash

Lozenges

Market Breakup by Indication:

Aphthous Stomatitis

Oral Lichen Planus

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

