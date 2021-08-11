Edge Computing Market May See a Big Move | Vasona Networks, Xiotech, Aricent  

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Edge Computing Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global Edge Computing market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are Nokia Networks [Finland],Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. [China] ,Juniper Networks, Inc. [United States],Dell, Inc. [United States],Cisco Systems Inc. [United States],Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP [United States],SixSq SÃ rl [Switzerland] ,FogHorn Systems [United States],Vasona Networks, Inc. [United States],MachineShop Inc. [United States],Saguna Networks Ltd. [Israel] ,Xiotech Corporation [United States] ,Aricent Inc. [United States],ADLINK Technology Inc. [United States].

Edge Computing Market Overview:

Edge computing is a technology that improves cloud computing system by processing data at edge of network. The data is processed and stored locally before it is sent to a centralized storage center. It helps real time applications in processing and analyzing data collected by various interconnected sensors and devices at the edge of the network. Edge computing reduces latency and thus, offers quick response to the critical applications.

Major Players in Edge Computing Market Report Include,

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption Across Industries

Rising Need for Faster Processing

Market Drivers:

Rapid Adoption of IoT Application

Rising Application in Different Industries

Real-time or Near Real-Time Data Analysis

Market Opportunities:

Deployment of 5G Technology

Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Digitization

The Edge Computing Market Size Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Smart Cities, Location Services, Analytics, Environmental Monitoring, Optimized Local Content, Data Caching, Augmented Reality, Others (Asset Tracking and Video Surveillance)), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Platform, Solutions, Services, Consulting Services, System Integration and Testing, Technical Support), Verticals (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Transportation, Government and Public, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Telecom and IT, Retail, Others (Hospitality, BFSI, and Education))

Edge Computing market study covers industry value chain structure, process flow and connected downstream and upstream stake holders. In addition,Edge Computing Market attractiveness is showcased according to country, end-user, and other measures, allowing the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments and strategizing. The study has also added special chapter (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their product life cycle and supply chain.

Geographically World Edge Computing markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Edge Computing markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years. However overall estimates and sizing presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Edge Computing Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their geographic footprints, basic information, contact details, and immediate competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

Report Highlights:

Comprehensive overview of parent market& substitute market

Changing market dynamics in the industry (COVID & Economic Impact Analysis)

In-depth market segmentation (Trends, Growth with Historical & Forecast Analysis)

Recent industry trends and development activity

Competitive landscape (Heat Map Analysis for Emerging Players & Market Share Analysis for Major Players along with detailed Profiles)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Edge Computing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Edge Computing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Edge Computing Market.

Chapter 3:Changing Impact on Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Edge Computing; Post COVID Analysis

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Edge Computing Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Edge Computing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

…………….

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Edge Computing market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Edge Computing market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Edge Computing market?

market? What possible measures players are taking to overcome and stabilize the situation?

