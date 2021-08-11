Electronic Discovery Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | CloudNine, Conduent,Deloitte, Epiq

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Electronic Discovery Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global Electronic Discovery market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are AccessData (United States),Advanced Discovery (United States),Catalyst (United States),CloudNine (United States),Commvault (United States),Conduent (United States),Deloitte (United States),Driven (United States),Epiq (United States),FRONTEO (Japan)

Electronic Discovery Market Overview:

Electronic discovery (sometimes known as e-discovery, ediscovery, eDiscovery, or e-Discovery) is the electronic aspect of identifying, collecting and producing electronically stored information (ESI) in response to a request for production in a law suit or investigation. ESI includes, but is not limited to, emails, documents, presentations, databases, voicemail, audio and video files, social media, and web sites.

Market Trends:

Higher Demand for Cloud-Based E-Discovery Among SMEs

Market Drivers:

Increase in Number of Litigations Across the Globe

Proliferation of IoT Devices Across Various Verticals and Overabundance of Stored Data

Growth in Compliance Requirements and Data Protection Regulations

Market Opportunities:

Increased Demand for Predictive Coding to Simplify and Shorten Document Review Process

Collaboration With Social Media Platforms Simplifies Litigation Processes

The Electronic Discovery Market Size Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Consultation, Data Collection and Processing, Analytics, Managed Services, Hosted Review), Application (Defense Forces, Legal Companies, Government, Energy and Utilities, IT Sector, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Others), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud)

Electronic Discovery market study covers industry value chain structure, process flow and connected downstream and upstream stake holders. In addition,Electronic Discovery Market attractiveness is showcased according to country, end-user, and other measures, allowing the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments and strategizing. The study has also added special chapter (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their product life cycle and supply chain.

Geographically World Electronic Discovery markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Electronic Discovery markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years. However overall estimates and sizing presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Electronic Discovery Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their geographic footprints, basic information, contact details, and immediate competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

