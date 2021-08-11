Lactase Market (2021 to 2026) | Global Trends, Growth and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Lactase Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global lactase market size reached US$ 180 Million in 2020. Also known as lactase-phlorizin hydrolase, lactase is an enzyme found in the liver, kidney, and small intestine of mammals that catalyzes the breakdown of lactose into glucose and galactose. Its production declines after the weaning phase in humans, thereby making them lactose intolerant, which is the inability to digest milk. As a result, lactase is consumed along with milk or milk products to prevent symptoms, such as cramps, gas, bloating and diarrhea.

Global Lactase Market Trends:

A considerable rise in the number of individuals suffering from lactose intolerance is catalyzing the demand for lactose-free dairy products, such as ice cream and cheese, across the globe. This, in turn, is positively influencing the global lactase market growth. Apart from this, liquid lactase finds application in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing syrups and tonics. Moreover, the growing consciousness about health and wellness among the masses is encouraging the adoption of lactase pills that are consumed to ease irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. The market is further driven by the introduction of new delivery forms, such as strength caplets and fast-acting chewable tablets. Besides this, the rising awareness about healthy digestion, in confluence with the proper functioning of the immune system, is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd

Biolaxi Corporation

Hansen Holding A/S

Creative Enzymes

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Merck KGaA

Novozymes A/S

Polttimo Oy

Lactase Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, source, form and application.

Breakup by Source:

Fungi

Yeast

Bacteria

Breakup by Form:

Powder

Liquid

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Milk

Cheese

Yogurt

Others

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

