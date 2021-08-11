Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Research Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market size reached US$ 905.00 Million in 2020. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) is a synthetic polymer that is soluble in water. It is obtained by the partial or complete hydrolysis of polyvinyl acetate. Not characterized by a specific odor, it exhibits excellent resistance to oils, grease and solvents. It is also tasteless, translucent and highly biodegradable in nature, due to which it is utilized in film forming and emulsifying applications. PVA is widely utilized as a moisture barrier in the formulation of numerous pharmaceutical products, including medicines and supplements. It also finds applications in biomedical applications, food packaging, construction activities, printing and the cosmetics industry.

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for efficient food packaging solutions. Supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses and their shifting dietary preferences, this has created an escalating requirement for food packaging with excellent protection against moisture, oxygen, and other environmental components. PVA films not only offer exceptional barrier properties but also allow for easy handling of packaged products, which has resulted in their widespread adoption as a preferred food packaging solution. The market is further driven by the rising applications of PVA as a coating agent in the formulation of tablets and capsules across the pharmaceuticals sector. Moreover, PVA is extensively utilized as an additive in mortar and cement to minimize the drying time and prevent the chapping of the concrete material. It is also employed to improve the cohesion and fluidic properties of the cement while enhancing its adaptability. Significant growth in the construction sector across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Also, an enhanced focus on sustainable development and the advent of bio-based PVA films in the market are expected to provide an impetus to the market growth. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the increasing usage of PVA as thin-film transistors for the manufacturing of low-cost and versatile electronics. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1164 Million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2021-2026.

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, grade, end use industry and imports and exports.

Breakup by Grade:

Fully Hydrolyzed

Partially Hydrolyzed

Sub-Partially Hydrolyzed

Low Foaming Grades

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Paper

Food Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Others

Imports and Exports:

Import Trends

Import Breakup by Country

Export Trends

Export Breakup by Country

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

