Potassium Iodide Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Potassium iodide refers to a crystalline salt that is used as a dietary supplement or for medicinal purposes. As a supplement, it is utilized for improving iodine intake in humans and animals, whereas as a medication, it is adopted to treat hyperthyroidism, protect from radiation exposure, prepare the thyroid gland for surgical removal, etc.

Potassium iodide is commercially produced by mixing iodine with potassium hydroxide. It is extensively used across various industries, such as medical, agriculture, food and beverages, water treatment, fire service, etc.

The increasing use of potassium iodide in the pharmaceutical industry to treat various skin problems, such as sporotrichosis and phycomycosis, is driving the potassium iodide market. Furthermore, the rising product demand from the animal husbandry sector to prevent various animal diseases pertaining to iodine deficiency is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing use of potassium iodide for the production of antiseptics, disinfectants, deodorants, etc., and as an expectorant syrup to treat numerous pulmonary diseases is further propelling the product demand. Moreover, potassium iodide can also be utilized for various medical imaging applications, including computed tomography and radiography. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The report providing in-depth, comprehensive techno-economic analysis, including:

Market Trends

Major Regions

Key Manufacturers

Price Trends

Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

Raw Material Costs

Utility Costs

Labor Costs

Packaging Costs

Transportation Costs

Land and Construction Costs

Machinery Costs

Profit Margins

Product Pricing

