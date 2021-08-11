Soft Drink Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo

“

The report titled Global Soft Drink Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Soft Drink market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Soft Drink market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Soft Drink market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Soft Drink market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Soft Drink report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Soft Drink report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Soft Drink market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Soft Drink market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Soft Drink market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Soft Drink market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Soft Drink market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Red Bull, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle Waters, Danone, Tingyi, Arizona Beverages, B Natural, Bai, Bisleri, Britvic, Dabur, Kraft, MD Drinks, Monster Beverage

Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Juices

RTD Tea and Coffee

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales



The Soft Drink Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Soft Drink market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Soft Drink market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Soft Drink market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Soft Drink industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Soft Drink market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Soft Drink market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Soft Drink market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soft Drink Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Soft Drink Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Soft Drink Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Soft Drink Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Soft Drink Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Soft Drink Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soft Drink Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Soft Drink Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Soft Drink Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Soft Drink Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Soft Drink Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soft Drink Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Soft Drink Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Drink Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Soft Drink Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soft Drink Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Soft Drink Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks

4.1.3 Juices

4.1.4 RTD Tea and Coffee

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Soft Drink Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Soft Drink Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Soft Drink Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Soft Drink Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Soft Drink Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Soft Drink Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Soft Drink Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Soft Drink Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Soft Drink Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Soft Drink Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Online Sales

5.1.3 Offline Sales

5.2 By Application – United States Soft Drink Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Soft Drink Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Soft Drink Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Soft Drink Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Soft Drink Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Soft Drink Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Soft Drink Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Soft Drink Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Soft Drink Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd

6.1.1 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Corporation Information

6.1.2 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Overview

6.1.3 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Soft Drink Product Description

6.1.5 Keko Marketing (M) Sdn. Bhd Recent Developments

6.2 Coca-Cola

6.2.1 Coca-Cola Corporation Information

6.2.2 Coca-Cola Overview

6.2.3 Coca-Cola Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Coca-Cola Soft Drink Product Description

6.2.5 Coca-Cola Recent Developments

6.3 PepsiCo

6.3.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

6.3.2 PepsiCo Overview

6.3.3 PepsiCo Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 PepsiCo Soft Drink Product Description

6.3.5 PepsiCo Recent Developments

6.4 Red Bull

6.4.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

6.4.2 Red Bull Overview

6.4.3 Red Bull Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Red Bull Soft Drink Product Description

6.4.5 Red Bull Recent Developments

6.5 Dr Pepper Snapple

6.5.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Corporation Information

6.5.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Overview

6.5.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Soft Drink Product Description

6.5.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Recent Developments

6.6 Nestle Waters

6.6.1 Nestle Waters Corporation Information

6.6.2 Nestle Waters Overview

6.6.3 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Nestle Waters Soft Drink Product Description

6.6.5 Nestle Waters Recent Developments

6.7 Danone

6.7.1 Danone Corporation Information

6.7.2 Danone Overview

6.7.3 Danone Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Danone Soft Drink Product Description

6.7.5 Danone Recent Developments

6.8 Tingyi

6.8.1 Tingyi Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tingyi Overview

6.8.3 Tingyi Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Tingyi Soft Drink Product Description

6.8.5 Tingyi Recent Developments

6.9 Arizona Beverages

6.9.1 Arizona Beverages Corporation Information

6.9.2 Arizona Beverages Overview

6.9.3 Arizona Beverages Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Arizona Beverages Soft Drink Product Description

6.9.5 Arizona Beverages Recent Developments

6.10 B Natural

6.10.1 B Natural Corporation Information

6.10.2 B Natural Overview

6.10.3 B Natural Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 B Natural Soft Drink Product Description

6.10.5 B Natural Recent Developments

6.11 Bai

6.11.1 Bai Corporation Information

6.11.2 Bai Overview

6.11.3 Bai Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Bai Soft Drink Product Description

6.11.5 Bai Recent Developments

6.12 Bisleri

6.12.1 Bisleri Corporation Information

6.12.2 Bisleri Overview

6.12.3 Bisleri Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Bisleri Soft Drink Product Description

6.12.5 Bisleri Recent Developments

6.13 Britvic

6.13.1 Britvic Corporation Information

6.13.2 Britvic Overview

6.13.3 Britvic Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Britvic Soft Drink Product Description

6.13.5 Britvic Recent Developments

6.14 Dabur

6.14.1 Dabur Corporation Information

6.14.2 Dabur Overview

6.14.3 Dabur Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Dabur Soft Drink Product Description

6.14.5 Dabur Recent Developments

6.15 Kraft

6.15.1 Kraft Corporation Information

6.15.2 Kraft Overview

6.15.3 Kraft Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Kraft Soft Drink Product Description

6.15.5 Kraft Recent Developments

6.16 MD Drinks

6.16.1 MD Drinks Corporation Information

6.16.2 MD Drinks Overview

6.16.3 MD Drinks Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 MD Drinks Soft Drink Product Description

6.16.5 MD Drinks Recent Developments

6.17 Monster Beverage

6.17.1 Monster Beverage Corporation Information

6.17.2 Monster Beverage Overview

6.17.3 Monster Beverage Soft Drink Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Monster Beverage Soft Drink Product Description

6.17.5 Monster Beverage Recent Developments

7 United States Soft Drink Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Soft Drink Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Soft Drink Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Soft Drink Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Soft Drink Industry Value Chain

9.2 Soft Drink Upstream Market

9.3 Soft Drink Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Soft Drink Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

