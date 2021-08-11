Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Osram Licht, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Seoul Semiconductor

“

The report titled Global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Osram Licht, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Seoul Semiconductor, General Electric, Nichia, Aixtron Se, Bridgelux, Cree, Acuity Brands Lighting, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Energy Focus, Intematix, LED Engin, Toyoda Gosei, TCP International Holdings, Bright Light Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

Solid-State

HID

Fluorescent



Market Segmentation by Application:

General Lighting

Backlighting

Automotive Lighting

Medical Lighting



The Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Solid-State

4.1.3 HID

4.1.4 Fluorescent

4.2 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 General Lighting

5.1.3 Backlighting

5.1.4 Automotive Lighting

5.1.5 Medical Lighting

5.2 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Osram Licht

6.1.1 Osram Licht Corporation Information

6.1.2 Osram Licht Overview

6.1.3 Osram Licht Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Osram Licht Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.1.5 Osram Licht Recent Developments

6.2 Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

6.2.1 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Overview

6.2.3 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.2.5 Royal Philips Electronics N.V. Recent Developments

6.3 Seoul Semiconductor

6.3.1 Seoul Semiconductor Corporation Information

6.3.2 Seoul Semiconductor Overview

6.3.3 Seoul Semiconductor Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Seoul Semiconductor Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.3.5 Seoul Semiconductor Recent Developments

6.4 General Electric

6.4.1 General Electric Corporation Information

6.4.2 General Electric Overview

6.4.3 General Electric Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 General Electric Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.4.5 General Electric Recent Developments

6.5 Nichia

6.5.1 Nichia Corporation Information

6.5.2 Nichia Overview

6.5.3 Nichia Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Nichia Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.5.5 Nichia Recent Developments

6.6 Aixtron Se

6.6.1 Aixtron Se Corporation Information

6.6.2 Aixtron Se Overview

6.6.3 Aixtron Se Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Aixtron Se Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.6.5 Aixtron Se Recent Developments

6.7 Bridgelux

6.7.1 Bridgelux Corporation Information

6.7.2 Bridgelux Overview

6.7.3 Bridgelux Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Bridgelux Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.7.5 Bridgelux Recent Developments

6.8 Cree

6.8.1 Cree Corporation Information

6.8.2 Cree Overview

6.8.3 Cree Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Cree Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.8.5 Cree Recent Developments

6.9 Acuity Brands Lighting

6.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information

6.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Overview

6.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Developments

6.10 Advanced Lighting Technologies

6.10.1 Advanced Lighting Technologies Corporation Information

6.10.2 Advanced Lighting Technologies Overview

6.10.3 Advanced Lighting Technologies Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Advanced Lighting Technologies Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.10.5 Advanced Lighting Technologies Recent Developments

6.11 Energy Focus

6.11.1 Energy Focus Corporation Information

6.11.2 Energy Focus Overview

6.11.3 Energy Focus Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Energy Focus Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.11.5 Energy Focus Recent Developments

6.12 Intematix

6.12.1 Intematix Corporation Information

6.12.2 Intematix Overview

6.12.3 Intematix Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Intematix Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.12.5 Intematix Recent Developments

6.13 LED Engin

6.13.1 LED Engin Corporation Information

6.13.2 LED Engin Overview

6.13.3 LED Engin Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 LED Engin Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.13.5 LED Engin Recent Developments

6.14 Toyoda Gosei

6.14.1 Toyoda Gosei Corporation Information

6.14.2 Toyoda Gosei Overview

6.14.3 Toyoda Gosei Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Toyoda Gosei Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.14.5 Toyoda Gosei Recent Developments

6.15 TCP International Holdings

6.15.1 TCP International Holdings Corporation Information

6.15.2 TCP International Holdings Overview

6.15.3 TCP International Holdings Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 TCP International Holdings Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.15.5 TCP International Holdings Recent Developments

6.16 Bright Light Systems

6.16.1 Bright Light Systems Corporation Information

6.16.2 Bright Light Systems Overview

6.16.3 Bright Light Systems Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Bright Light Systems Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Product Description

6.16.5 Bright Light Systems Recent Developments

7 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Industry Value Chain

9.2 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Upstream Market

9.3 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Solid-state and Others Energy-efficient Lighting Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

