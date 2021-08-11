Sophorolipid Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Evonik, Saraya Co., Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Sophorolipid Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sophorolipid market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sophorolipid market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sophorolipid market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sophorolipid market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sophorolipid report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sophorolipid report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sophorolipid market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sophorolipid market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sophorolipid market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sophorolipid market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sophorolipid market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Saraya Co., Ltd., Ecover, Allied Carbon Solutions, MG Intobio, SyntheZyme LLC, Shandong Mei Chen Technology, Henkel, Groupe Soliance, Envgreen Biotechnology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Lactonic Sophorolipid

Acidic Sophorolipid



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Bioremediation

Medicine & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Detergents

Agriculture

Food Industry

Others



The Sophorolipid Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sophorolipid market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sophorolipid market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sophorolipid market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sophorolipid industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sophorolipid market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sophorolipid market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sophorolipid market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sophorolipid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Sophorolipid Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Sophorolipid Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Sophorolipid Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Sophorolipid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Sophorolipid Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sophorolipid Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Sophorolipid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Sophorolipid Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Sophorolipid Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Sophorolipid Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sophorolipid Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Sophorolipid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sophorolipid Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Sophorolipid Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sophorolipid Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Lactonic Sophorolipid

4.1.3 Acidic Sophorolipid

4.2 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Sophorolipid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

5.1.3 Bioremediation

5.1.4 Medicine & Pharmaceuticals

5.1.5 Cosmetics & Detergents

5.1.6 Agriculture

5.1.7 Food Industry

5.1.8 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Sophorolipid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Evonik

6.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

6.1.2 Evonik Overview

6.1.3 Evonik Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Evonik Sophorolipid Product Description

6.1.5 Evonik Recent Developments

6.2 Saraya Co., Ltd.

6.2.1 Saraya Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

6.2.2 Saraya Co., Ltd. Overview

6.2.3 Saraya Co., Ltd. Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Saraya Co., Ltd. Sophorolipid Product Description

6.2.5 Saraya Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

6.3 Ecover

6.3.1 Ecover Corporation Information

6.3.2 Ecover Overview

6.3.3 Ecover Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Ecover Sophorolipid Product Description

6.3.5 Ecover Recent Developments

6.4 Allied Carbon Solutions

6.4.1 Allied Carbon Solutions Corporation Information

6.4.2 Allied Carbon Solutions Overview

6.4.3 Allied Carbon Solutions Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Allied Carbon Solutions Sophorolipid Product Description

6.4.5 Allied Carbon Solutions Recent Developments

6.5 MG Intobio

6.5.1 MG Intobio Corporation Information

6.5.2 MG Intobio Overview

6.5.3 MG Intobio Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 MG Intobio Sophorolipid Product Description

6.5.5 MG Intobio Recent Developments

6.6 SyntheZyme LLC

6.6.1 SyntheZyme LLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 SyntheZyme LLC Overview

6.6.3 SyntheZyme LLC Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 SyntheZyme LLC Sophorolipid Product Description

6.6.5 SyntheZyme LLC Recent Developments

6.7 Shandong Mei Chen Technology

6.7.1 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Corporation Information

6.7.2 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Overview

6.7.3 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Sophorolipid Product Description

6.7.5 Shandong Mei Chen Technology Recent Developments

6.8 Henkel

6.8.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.8.2 Henkel Overview

6.8.3 Henkel Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Henkel Sophorolipid Product Description

6.8.5 Henkel Recent Developments

6.9 Groupe Soliance

6.9.1 Groupe Soliance Corporation Information

6.9.2 Groupe Soliance Overview

6.9.3 Groupe Soliance Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Groupe Soliance Sophorolipid Product Description

6.9.5 Groupe Soliance Recent Developments

6.10 Envgreen Biotechnology

6.10.1 Envgreen Biotechnology Corporation Information

6.10.2 Envgreen Biotechnology Overview

6.10.3 Envgreen Biotechnology Sophorolipid Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Envgreen Biotechnology Sophorolipid Product Description

6.10.5 Envgreen Biotechnology Recent Developments

7 United States Sophorolipid Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Sophorolipid Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Sophorolipid Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Sophorolipid Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Sophorolipid Industry Value Chain

9.2 Sophorolipid Upstream Market

9.3 Sophorolipid Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Sophorolipid Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

