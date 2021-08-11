Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Outlook 2021: Business overview, Industry insights, Forecast To 2027 | Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A

“

The report titled Global Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sound-insulated Plasterboard report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sound-insulated Plasterboard report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain S.A, Beijing New Building Material Group, USG Corporation, Georgia Pacific LLC, Boral Limited, Knauf, Fletcher Building Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd, National Gypsum Company, Mada Gypsum Company

Market Segmentation by Product:

9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Furniture Industry

Building Materials

Interior Decoration

Others



The Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sound-insulated Plasterboard industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sound-insulated Plasterboard market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sound-insulated Plasterboard Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 9.5mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

4.1.3 12mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

4.1.4 15mm Sound-insulated Plasterboard

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Furniture Industry

5.1.3 Building Materials

5.1.4 Interior Decoration

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Armstrong World Industries

6.1.1 Armstrong World Industries Corporation Information

6.1.2 Armstrong World Industries Overview

6.1.3 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Armstrong World Industries Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.1.5 Armstrong World Industries Recent Developments

6.2 Etex Group

6.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information

6.2.2 Etex Group Overview

6.2.3 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Etex Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.2.5 Etex Group Recent Developments

6.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

6.3.1 Saint-Gobain S.A Corporation Information

6.3.2 Saint-Gobain S.A Overview

6.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Saint-Gobain S.A Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.3.5 Saint-Gobain S.A Recent Developments

6.4 Beijing New Building Material Group

6.4.1 Beijing New Building Material Group Corporation Information

6.4.2 Beijing New Building Material Group Overview

6.4.3 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Beijing New Building Material Group Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.4.5 Beijing New Building Material Group Recent Developments

6.5 USG Corporation

6.5.1 USG Corporation Corporation Information

6.5.2 USG Corporation Overview

6.5.3 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 USG Corporation Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.5.5 USG Corporation Recent Developments

6.6 Georgia Pacific LLC

6.6.1 Georgia Pacific LLC Corporation Information

6.6.2 Georgia Pacific LLC Overview

6.6.3 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Georgia Pacific LLC Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.6.5 Georgia Pacific LLC Recent Developments

6.7 Boral Limited

6.7.1 Boral Limited Corporation Information

6.7.2 Boral Limited Overview

6.7.3 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Boral Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.7.5 Boral Limited Recent Developments

6.8 Knauf

6.8.1 Knauf Corporation Information

6.8.2 Knauf Overview

6.8.3 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Knauf Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.8.5 Knauf Recent Developments

6.9 Fletcher Building Limited

6.9.1 Fletcher Building Limited Corporation Information

6.9.2 Fletcher Building Limited Overview

6.9.3 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Fletcher Building Limited Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.9.5 Fletcher Building Limited Recent Developments

6.10 LafargeHolcim Ltd

6.10.1 LafargeHolcim Ltd Corporation Information

6.10.2 LafargeHolcim Ltd Overview

6.10.3 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 LafargeHolcim Ltd Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.10.5 LafargeHolcim Ltd Recent Developments

6.11 National Gypsum Company

6.11.1 National Gypsum Company Corporation Information

6.11.2 National Gypsum Company Overview

6.11.3 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 National Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.11.5 National Gypsum Company Recent Developments

6.12 Mada Gypsum Company

6.12.1 Mada Gypsum Company Corporation Information

6.12.2 Mada Gypsum Company Overview

6.12.3 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Mada Gypsum Company Sound-insulated Plasterboard Product Description

6.12.5 Mada Gypsum Company Recent Developments

7 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Industry Value Chain

9.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Upstream Market

9.3 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Sound-insulated Plasterboard Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

