Specialty Candles Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2027 | Jarden Corp, Blyth, Bolsius

The report titled Global Specialty Candles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Specialty Candles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Specialty Candles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Specialty Candles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Specialty Candles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Specialty Candles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Specialty Candles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Specialty Candles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Specialty Candles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Specialty Candles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Specialty Candles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Specialty Candles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Jarden Corp, Blyth, Bolsius, Colonial Candle, Candle-lite, S. C. Johnson & Son, Gies, Vollmar, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Kingking, Talent, Pintian Wax, Zhongnam, Langley/Emprire Candle, Allite, Everlight, Lancaster Colony, Armadilla Wax Works, Dianne’s Custom Candles

Market Segmentation by Product:

Animal Wax Candles

Vegetable Wax Candles

Paraffin Wax Candles

Synthetic Wax Candles



Market Segmentation by Application:

Traditional Field

Craft Field



The Specialty Candles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Specialty Candles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Specialty Candles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Specialty Candles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Specialty Candles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Specialty Candles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Specialty Candles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Specialty Candles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Candles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Specialty Candles Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Specialty Candles Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Specialty Candles Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Specialty Candles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Specialty Candles Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Candles Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Specialty Candles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Specialty Candles Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Specialty Candles Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Specialty Candles Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Candles Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Specialty Candles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Candles Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Specialty Candles Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Candles Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Animal Wax Candles

4.1.3 Vegetable Wax Candles

4.1.4 Paraffin Wax Candles

4.1.5 Synthetic Wax Candles

4.2 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Specialty Candles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Traditional Field

5.1.3 Craft Field

5.2 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Specialty Candles Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Jarden Corp

6.1.1 Jarden Corp Corporation Information

6.1.2 Jarden Corp Overview

6.1.3 Jarden Corp Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Jarden Corp Specialty Candles Product Description

6.1.5 Jarden Corp Recent Developments

6.2 Blyth

6.2.1 Blyth Corporation Information

6.2.2 Blyth Overview

6.2.3 Blyth Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Blyth Specialty Candles Product Description

6.2.5 Blyth Recent Developments

6.3 Bolsius

6.3.1 Bolsius Corporation Information

6.3.2 Bolsius Overview

6.3.3 Bolsius Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Bolsius Specialty Candles Product Description

6.3.5 Bolsius Recent Developments

6.4 Colonial Candle

6.4.1 Colonial Candle Corporation Information

6.4.2 Colonial Candle Overview

6.4.3 Colonial Candle Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Colonial Candle Specialty Candles Product Description

6.4.5 Colonial Candle Recent Developments

6.5 Candle-lite

6.5.1 Candle-lite Corporation Information

6.5.2 Candle-lite Overview

6.5.3 Candle-lite Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Candle-lite Specialty Candles Product Description

6.5.5 Candle-lite Recent Developments

6.6 S. C. Johnson & Son

6.6.1 S. C. Johnson & Son Corporation Information

6.6.2 S. C. Johnson & Son Overview

6.6.3 S. C. Johnson & Son Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 S. C. Johnson & Son Specialty Candles Product Description

6.6.5 S. C. Johnson & Son Recent Developments

6.7 Gies

6.7.1 Gies Corporation Information

6.7.2 Gies Overview

6.7.3 Gies Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Gies Specialty Candles Product Description

6.7.5 Gies Recent Developments

6.8 Vollmar

6.8.1 Vollmar Corporation Information

6.8.2 Vollmar Overview

6.8.3 Vollmar Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Vollmar Specialty Candles Product Description

6.8.5 Vollmar Recent Developments

6.9 Chesapeake Bay Candle

6.9.1 Chesapeake Bay Candle Corporation Information

6.9.2 Chesapeake Bay Candle Overview

6.9.3 Chesapeake Bay Candle Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Chesapeake Bay Candle Specialty Candles Product Description

6.9.5 Chesapeake Bay Candle Recent Developments

6.10 Kingking

6.10.1 Kingking Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kingking Overview

6.10.3 Kingking Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Kingking Specialty Candles Product Description

6.10.5 Kingking Recent Developments

6.11 Talent

6.11.1 Talent Corporation Information

6.11.2 Talent Overview

6.11.3 Talent Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Talent Specialty Candles Product Description

6.11.5 Talent Recent Developments

6.12 Pintian Wax

6.12.1 Pintian Wax Corporation Information

6.12.2 Pintian Wax Overview

6.12.3 Pintian Wax Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Pintian Wax Specialty Candles Product Description

6.12.5 Pintian Wax Recent Developments

6.13 Zhongnam

6.13.1 Zhongnam Corporation Information

6.13.2 Zhongnam Overview

6.13.3 Zhongnam Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Zhongnam Specialty Candles Product Description

6.13.5 Zhongnam Recent Developments

6.14 Langley/Emprire Candle

6.14.1 Langley/Emprire Candle Corporation Information

6.14.2 Langley/Emprire Candle Overview

6.14.3 Langley/Emprire Candle Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Langley/Emprire Candle Specialty Candles Product Description

6.14.5 Langley/Emprire Candle Recent Developments

6.15 Allite

6.15.1 Allite Corporation Information

6.15.2 Allite Overview

6.15.3 Allite Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Allite Specialty Candles Product Description

6.15.5 Allite Recent Developments

6.16 Everlight

6.16.1 Everlight Corporation Information

6.16.2 Everlight Overview

6.16.3 Everlight Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Everlight Specialty Candles Product Description

6.16.5 Everlight Recent Developments

6.17 Lancaster Colony

6.17.1 Lancaster Colony Corporation Information

6.17.2 Lancaster Colony Overview

6.17.3 Lancaster Colony Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Lancaster Colony Specialty Candles Product Description

6.17.5 Lancaster Colony Recent Developments

6.18 Armadilla Wax Works

6.18.1 Armadilla Wax Works Corporation Information

6.18.2 Armadilla Wax Works Overview

6.18.3 Armadilla Wax Works Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Armadilla Wax Works Specialty Candles Product Description

6.18.5 Armadilla Wax Works Recent Developments

6.19 Dianne’s Custom Candles

6.19.1 Dianne’s Custom Candles Corporation Information

6.19.2 Dianne’s Custom Candles Overview

6.19.3 Dianne’s Custom Candles Specialty Candles Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Dianne’s Custom Candles Specialty Candles Product Description

6.19.5 Dianne’s Custom Candles Recent Developments

7 United States Specialty Candles Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Specialty Candles Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Specialty Candles Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Specialty Candles Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Specialty Candles Industry Value Chain

9.2 Specialty Candles Upstream Market

9.3 Specialty Candles Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Specialty Candles Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

