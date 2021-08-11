Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Regional Outlook by 2027|Autodesk Inc, Beck Technology Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.

Top Players of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market are Studied: Autodesk Inc, Beck Technology Ltd., Dassault Systemes SA, Synchro Software Ltd., Tekla Corporation, Bentley Systems Inc., Pentagon Solutions Ltd, AECOM, GRAITEC, Nemetschek AG

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Building Information Modelling (BIM) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Software, Consultancy Service Building Information Modelling (BIM)

Segmentation by Application: Residential, Commercial Building, Roads, Bridges, and Highways, Others

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Building Information Modelling (BIM) industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Building Information Modelling (BIM) trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current Building Information Modelling (BIM) developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Building Information Modelling (BIM) industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Consultancy Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Roads, Bridges, and Highways

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Trends

2.3.2 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Information Modelling (BIM) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Building Information Modelling (BIM) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue

3.4 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Information Modelling (BIM) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Information Modelling (BIM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Building Information Modelling (BIM) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building Information Modelling (BIM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk Inc

11.1.1 Autodesk Inc Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Inc Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Inc Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Inc Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Autodesk Inc Recent Development

11.2 Beck Technology Ltd.

11.2.1 Beck Technology Ltd. Company Details

11.2.2 Beck Technology Ltd. Business Overview

11.2.3 Beck Technology Ltd. Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.2.4 Beck Technology Ltd. Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Beck Technology Ltd. Recent Development

11.3 Dassault Systemes SA

11.3.1 Dassault Systemes SA Company Details

11.3.2 Dassault Systemes SA Business Overview

11.3.3 Dassault Systemes SA Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.3.4 Dassault Systemes SA Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Dassault Systemes SA Recent Development

11.4 Synchro Software Ltd.

11.4.1 Synchro Software Ltd. Company Details

11.4.2 Synchro Software Ltd. Business Overview

11.4.3 Synchro Software Ltd. Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.4.4 Synchro Software Ltd. Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Synchro Software Ltd. Recent Development

11.5 Tekla Corporation

11.5.1 Tekla Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 Tekla Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 Tekla Corporation Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.5.4 Tekla Corporation Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Tekla Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

11.6.1 Bentley Systems Inc. Company Details

11.6.2 Bentley Systems Inc. Business Overview

11.6.3 Bentley Systems Inc. Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.6.4 Bentley Systems Inc. Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Bentley Systems Inc. Recent Development

11.7 Pentagon Solutions Ltd

11.7.1 Pentagon Solutions Ltd Company Details

11.7.2 Pentagon Solutions Ltd Business Overview

11.7.3 Pentagon Solutions Ltd Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.7.4 Pentagon Solutions Ltd Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Pentagon Solutions Ltd Recent Development

11.8 AECOM

11.8.1 AECOM Company Details

11.8.2 AECOM Business Overview

11.8.3 AECOM Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.8.4 AECOM Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 AECOM Recent Development

11.9 GRAITEC

11.9.1 GRAITEC Company Details

11.9.2 GRAITEC Business Overview

11.9.3 GRAITEC Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.9.4 GRAITEC Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 GRAITEC Recent Development

11.10 Nemetschek AG

11.10.1 Nemetschek AG Company Details

11.10.2 Nemetschek AG Business Overview

11.10.3 Nemetschek AG Building Information Modelling (BIM) Introduction

11.10.4 Nemetschek AG Revenue in Building Information Modelling (BIM) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

