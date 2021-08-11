Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size And Trend by 2027|Thales, Siemens, Garmin

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market
Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Intelligent Transportation Management System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Transportation Management System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market is estimated to reach xx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Intelligent Transportation Management System market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2027.
Top Players of Intelligent Transportation Management System Market are Studied: Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International, Cubic, Q-Free, Efkon, Flir Systems, Denso, Geotoll, Electricfeel, Doublemap, Bestmile, Nutonomy, Iteris, Ricardo, Savari, Transcore, Lanner Electronics
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Intelligent Transportation Management System market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Commercial Vehicle Operation Intelligent Transportation Management System
Segmentation by Application: Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management, Ticketing Management, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automotive Telematics
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Intelligent Transportation Management System industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Intelligent Transportation Management System trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Intelligent Transportation Management System developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Intelligent Transportation Management System industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Advanced Traffic Management System
1.2.3 Advanced Traveler Information System
1.2.4 ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
1.2.5 Advanced Public Transportation System
1.2.6 Commercial Vehicle Operation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
1.3.3 Intelligent Traffic Control
1.3.4 Collision Avoidance
1.3.5 Parking Management
1.3.6 Passenger Information Management
1.3.7 Ticketing Management
1.3.8 Emergency Vehicle Notification
1.3.9 Automotive Telematics
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Trends
2.3.2 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Intelligent Transportation Management System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Intelligent Transportation Management System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue
3.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Transportation Management System Revenue in 2020
3.5 Intelligent Transportation Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Intelligent Transportation Management System Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Intelligent Transportation Management System Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Intelligent Transportation Management System Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Intelligent Transportation Management System Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Management System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Transportation Management System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Thales
11.1.1 Thales Company Details
11.1.2 Thales Business Overview
11.1.3 Thales Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.1.4 Thales Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Thales Recent Development
11.2 Siemens
11.2.1 Siemens Company Details
11.2.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.2.3 Siemens Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.2.4 Siemens Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.3 Garmin
11.3.1 Garmin Company Details
11.3.2 Garmin Business Overview
11.3.3 Garmin Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.3.4 Garmin Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Garmin Recent Development
11.4 Kapsch Trafficcom
11.4.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Company Details
11.4.2 Kapsch Trafficcom Business Overview
11.4.3 Kapsch Trafficcom Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.4.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development
11.5 Tomtom International
11.5.1 Tomtom International Company Details
11.5.2 Tomtom International Business Overview
11.5.3 Tomtom International Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.5.4 Tomtom International Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Tomtom International Recent Development
11.6 Cubic
11.6.1 Cubic Company Details
11.6.2 Cubic Business Overview
11.6.3 Cubic Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.6.4 Cubic Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Cubic Recent Development
11.7 Q-Free
11.7.1 Q-Free Company Details
11.7.2 Q-Free Business Overview
11.7.3 Q-Free Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.7.4 Q-Free Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Q-Free Recent Development
11.8 Efkon
11.8.1 Efkon Company Details
11.8.2 Efkon Business Overview
11.8.3 Efkon Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.8.4 Efkon Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Efkon Recent Development
11.9 Flir Systems
11.9.1 Flir Systems Company Details
11.9.2 Flir Systems Business Overview
11.9.3 Flir Systems Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.9.4 Flir Systems Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Flir Systems Recent Development
11.10 Denso
11.10.1 Denso Company Details
11.10.2 Denso Business Overview
11.10.3 Denso Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.10.4 Denso Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Denso Recent Development
11.11 Geotoll
11.11.1 Geotoll Company Details
11.11.2 Geotoll Business Overview
11.11.3 Geotoll Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.11.4 Geotoll Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Geotoll Recent Development
11.12 Electricfeel
11.12.1 Electricfeel Company Details
11.12.2 Electricfeel Business Overview
11.12.3 Electricfeel Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.12.4 Electricfeel Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Electricfeel Recent Development
11.13 Doublemap
11.13.1 Doublemap Company Details
11.13.2 Doublemap Business Overview
11.13.3 Doublemap Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.13.4 Doublemap Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Doublemap Recent Development
11.14 Bestmile
11.14.1 Bestmile Company Details
11.14.2 Bestmile Business Overview
11.14.3 Bestmile Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.14.4 Bestmile Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Bestmile Recent Development
11.15 Nutonomy
11.15.1 Nutonomy Company Details
11.15.2 Nutonomy Business Overview
11.15.3 Nutonomy Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.15.4 Nutonomy Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Nutonomy Recent Development
11.16 Iteris
11.16.1 Iteris Company Details
11.16.2 Iteris Business Overview
11.16.3 Iteris Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.16.4 Iteris Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Iteris Recent Development
11.17 Ricardo
11.17.1 Ricardo Company Details
11.17.2 Ricardo Business Overview
11.17.3 Ricardo Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.17.4 Ricardo Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Ricardo Recent Development
11.18 Savari
11.18.1 Savari Company Details
11.18.2 Savari Business Overview
11.18.3 Savari Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.18.4 Savari Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Savari Recent Development
11.18 Transcore
.1 Transcore Company Details
.2 Transcore Business Overview
.3 Transcore Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
.4 Transcore Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
.5 Transcore Recent Development
11.20 Lanner Electronics
11.20.1 Lanner Electronics Company Details
11.20.2 Lanner Electronics Business Overview
11.20.3 Lanner Electronics Intelligent Transportation Management System Introduction
11.20.4 Lanner Electronics Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Management System Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Lanner Electronics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
