TV Analytics Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Adobe, ViaccessOrca, Neustar

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Adobe Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States), Nielsen Holdings Plc (United States), ViaccessOrca (Israel), Alphonso Inc. (United States), Neustar, Inc. (United States), Zapr Media Labs (India), TVSquared (Scotland), Amobee, Inc. (United States), Clarivoy (United States)

Brief Overview on TV Analytics:

The TV analytics is the continuous monitoring and examining the viewer and quality of the content on TV, it helps in making advanced analysis such as looking into the network performance and customer behavior and satisfaction towards the content. It also provides insights on the viewing behavior across the geographies, viewer mobility and screen swapping. The TV analytics offers service providers the need of the customer with a mix brand surveys, digital and offline conversions, duplication analysis, reach and rankings of the content, etc.

Key Market Trends:

The Advent of Data Analytics and AI are Key Trends in the Television industry

Opportunities:

Rising Digital Advertisement Industry will Boost the TV Analytics Market

Increased Investment of Operators in Television Analytics

Market Growth Drivers:

The Need for Knowing the Audience Viewing Behaviour to Serve Them Better

Changing Consumption Patterns of Consumer on TV

Challenges:

Stiff Competition in TV Analytic Market

Quality Remains the Main Challenge

Segmentation of the Global TV Analytics Market:

by Application (Customer Lifetime Management, Content Development, Competitive Analysis, Advertisement Management, Others), Components (Software, Services), Product (Cable TV, Satellite TV/ DTH, IPTV, Over the Top (OTT)), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global TV Analytics Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the TV Analytics market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the TV Analytics market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

