Flaxseed Oil Market Is Booming Worldwide with Fueder, Blackmores, Luyuan, Pharmavite

Flaxseed oil, also known as linseed oil, is a light yellow oil made from the seeds of the flax plant. The main use of this oil is in industrial applications such as drying oil surfaces in wood finishing, a binder in paints, plasticizers, and the manufacture of other industrial solvents. Although the usage of this oil has not been significantly high on an industrial scale, the consumption of flaxseed oil as a nutrient has increased with increasing trends for healthy living. Consumption in the European region has increased, the demand for healthy oils is increasing. This increase in consumption is not very sudden, as flaxseed oil is often viewed as a delicacy in this region and is consumed with potatoes and curd. Flaxseed oil finds its use in a variety as a cosmetic product, many hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners use flaxseed oil as an active ingredient. It is often segregated into the premium cosmetics category, where the demand for this product is growing at a much higher level. This demand is expected to continue to grow, supported by the rise to a nutricosmetics segment in the cosmetics industry.

Market Trends:

High Demand By Health and Beauty Conscious Consumers

The Increased Consciousness and Awareness among Consumers Regarding Health Benefits of Flaxseed Oil

Increased Demand for Healthy Oils

Market Drivers:

The Consumption of Flaxseed Oil for Its Nutrient

Usage of Flaxseed in Wide Variety of Cosmetic Products

The High Demand for Food Containing Omega-3 Fatty Acids

The Rise to a Nutricosmetics Segment in the Cosmetics Industry

Market Opportunities:

Innovations in Research and the Use of Flaxseed Oil As Natural and Research-Oriented Medicine

Advancement in Technology and Supply Side Demand from Research Institutes Aiming At Research Based On Medicinal Benefits of Flaxseed Oil

The Global Flaxseed Oil Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cold-Pressed, Hot-Pressed, Extraction), Application (Individual, Commercial), Nature Of Product (Organic, Inorganic), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-Use (Flooring, Processed Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Paints & Varnishes)

