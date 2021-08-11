Smart Prosthesis Market is in Huge Demand | Open Bionics, Motion Control, DEKA Research

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Smart Prosthesis Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Smart Prosthesis market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study:

Bioparx Health Technology (Argentina), HDT Global (United States), SynTouch (United States), Ã–ssur (Iceland), Open Bionics (United Kingdom), Motion Control, Inc. (United States), DEKA Research (United States), Steeper (United Kingdom), Ottobock (Germany), Cyberkinetics (United States)

Brief Overview on Smart Prosthesis:

Prosthetic devices have considerably enhanced mobility and quality of life for amputees. Substantial engineering advancements have been made in artificial limb biomechanics, joint control systems, and light-weight materials with the implementation of AI. One of the problem face with their artificial limbs is a poor-fitting socket. The prosthetic limb is prepared with numerous sensors to measure the kinematic and kinetic parameters of both prosthetic limbs. This prosthetic limb is designed to be back-drivable in passive mode to provide a potential use in energy regeneration when there negative energy across the joint.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancement in Prosthesis like involvement of AI

Opportunities:

Prevalence of Degenerative Discs Diseases

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Aging Population Leads to Boost the Cervical Disc Prosthesis Market

Increasing adoption of Hand/Leg Limbs replacement

Segmentation of the Global Smart Prosthesis Market:

by Application (Upper Limb, Lower Limb)



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Smart Prosthesis Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the Smart Prosthesis market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Prosthesis market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

