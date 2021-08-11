Air Traffic Control System Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon Company

“

The report titled Global Air Traffic Control System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Traffic Control System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Traffic Control System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Traffic Control System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Traffic Control System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Traffic Control System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Traffic Control System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Traffic Control System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Traffic Control System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Traffic Control System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Traffic Control System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Traffic Control System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Searidge Technologies, Nav Canada, Altys Technologies, Artisys, S.R.O, Saipher Atc, Cyrrus Limited, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Harris Corporation, Frequentis Ag, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., Nats Holdings Limited, Acams Airport Tower Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., Leonardo S.P.A, Skysoft-Atm, Adacel Technologies Limited, Jezetek

Market Segmentation by Product: Hardware System

Software Solution



Market Segmentation by Application: Communication

Navigation

Surveillance

Automation



The Air Traffic Control System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Traffic Control System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Traffic Control System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Traffic Control System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Traffic Control System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Traffic Control System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Traffic Control System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Traffic Control System market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware System

1.2.3 Software Solution

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Navigation

1.3.4 Surveillance

1.3.5 Automation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Air Traffic Control System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Air Traffic Control System Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Air Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Air Traffic Control System Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Air Traffic Control System Market Trends

2.3.2 Air Traffic Control System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Air Traffic Control System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Air Traffic Control System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Air Traffic Control System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Air Traffic Control System Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control System Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Traffic Control System Revenue

3.4 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Air Traffic Control System Revenue in 2020

3.5 Air Traffic Control System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Air Traffic Control System Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Air Traffic Control System Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Air Traffic Control System Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Air Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Air Traffic Control System Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Air Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Thales Group

11.1.1 Thales Group Company Details

11.1.2 Thales Group Business Overview

11.1.3 Thales Group Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.1.4 Thales Group Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Thales Group Recent Development

11.2 Indra Sistemas

11.2.1 Indra Sistemas Company Details

11.2.2 Indra Sistemas Business Overview

11.2.3 Indra Sistemas Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.2.4 Indra Sistemas Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Indra Sistemas Recent Development

11.3 Raytheon Company

11.3.1 Raytheon Company Company Details

11.3.2 Raytheon Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Raytheon Company Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.3.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development

11.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.4.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Searidge Technologies

11.5.1 Searidge Technologies Company Details

11.5.2 Searidge Technologies Business Overview

11.5.3 Searidge Technologies Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.5.4 Searidge Technologies Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Searidge Technologies Recent Development

11.6 Nav Canada

11.6.1 Nav Canada Company Details

11.6.2 Nav Canada Business Overview

11.6.3 Nav Canada Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.6.4 Nav Canada Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Nav Canada Recent Development

11.7 Altys Technologies

11.7.1 Altys Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Altys Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Altys Technologies Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.7.4 Altys Technologies Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Altys Technologies Recent Development

11.8 Artisys, S.R.O

11.8.1 Artisys, S.R.O Company Details

11.8.2 Artisys, S.R.O Business Overview

11.8.3 Artisys, S.R.O Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.8.4 Artisys, S.R.O Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Artisys, S.R.O Recent Development

11.9 Saipher Atc

11.9.1 Saipher Atc Company Details

11.9.2 Saipher Atc Business Overview

11.9.3 Saipher Atc Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.9.4 Saipher Atc Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Saipher Atc Recent Development

11.10 Cyrrus Limited

11.10.1 Cyrrus Limited Company Details

11.10.2 Cyrrus Limited Business Overview

11.10.3 Cyrrus Limited Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.10.4 Cyrrus Limited Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Cyrrus Limited Recent Development

11.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.11.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Details

11.11.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.11.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Development

11.12 Harris Corporation

11.12.1 Harris Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 Harris Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 Harris Corporation Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.12.4 Harris Corporation Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Harris Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Frequentis Ag

11.13.1 Frequentis Ag Company Details

11.13.2 Frequentis Ag Business Overview

11.13.3 Frequentis Ag Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.13.4 Frequentis Ag Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Frequentis Ag Recent Development

11.14 Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

11.14.1 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. Company Details

11.14.2 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. Business Overview

11.14.3 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.14.4 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Intelcan Technosystems Inc. Recent Development

11.15 Nats Holdings Limited

11.15.1 Nats Holdings Limited Company Details

11.15.2 Nats Holdings Limited Business Overview

11.15.3 Nats Holdings Limited Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.15.4 Nats Holdings Limited Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Nats Holdings Limited Recent Development

11.16 Acams Airport Tower Solutions

11.16.1 Acams Airport Tower Solutions Company Details

11.16.2 Acams Airport Tower Solutions Business Overview

11.16.3 Acams Airport Tower Solutions Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.16.4 Acams Airport Tower Solutions Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Acams Airport Tower Solutions Recent Development

11.17 Honeywell International Inc.

11.17.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details

11.17.2 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview

11.17.3 Honeywell International Inc. Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.17.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

11.18 Leonardo S.P.A

11.18.1 Leonardo S.P.A Company Details

11.18.2 Leonardo S.P.A Business Overview

11.18.3 Leonardo S.P.A Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.18.4 Leonardo S.P.A Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Leonardo S.P.A Recent Development

11.18 Skysoft-Atm

.1 Skysoft-Atm Company Details

.2 Skysoft-Atm Business Overview

.3 Skysoft-Atm Air Traffic Control System Introduction

.4 Skysoft-Atm Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

.5 Skysoft-Atm Recent Development

11.20 Adacel Technologies Limited

11.20.1 Adacel Technologies Limited Company Details

11.20.2 Adacel Technologies Limited Business Overview

11.20.3 Adacel Technologies Limited Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.20.4 Adacel Technologies Limited Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Adacel Technologies Limited Recent Development

11.21 Jezetek

11.21.1 Jezetek Company Details

11.21.2 Jezetek Business Overview

11.21.3 Jezetek Air Traffic Control System Introduction

11.21.4 Jezetek Revenue in Air Traffic Control System Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Jezetek Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

