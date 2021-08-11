UAVs Component Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | DJI, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics

“

The report titled Global UAVs Component Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global UAVs Component market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global UAVs Component market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global UAVs Component market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global UAVs Component market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The UAVs Component report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the UAVs Component report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global UAVs Component market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global UAVs Component market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global UAVs Component market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global UAVs Component market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global UAVs Component market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DJI, Parrot SA, 3D Robotics, AscTec, XAIRCRAFT, Zero Tech, AeroVironment, Yamaha, Draganflyer, Microdrones, Titan Aerospace, Insitu, Airborne Robotics, PrecisionHawk, Skycatch

Market Segmentation by Product: Motors

Batteries

Controllers

Autopilots

Gimbals

FLIR sensors

ATR systems

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Military UAV

Civilian UAV



The UAVs Component Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global UAVs Component market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global UAVs Component market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the UAVs Component market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in UAVs Component industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global UAVs Component market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global UAVs Component market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global UAVs Component market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global UAVs Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Motors

1.2.3 Batteries

1.2.4 Controllers

1.2.5 Autopilots

1.2.6 Gimbals

1.2.7 FLIR sensors

1.2.8 ATR systems

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global UAVs Component Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Military UAV

1.3.3 Civilian UAV

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global UAVs Component Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 UAVs Component Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 UAVs Component Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 UAVs Component Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 UAVs Component Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 UAVs Component Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 UAVs Component Market Trends

2.3.2 UAVs Component Market Drivers

2.3.3 UAVs Component Market Challenges

2.3.4 UAVs Component Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top UAVs Component Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top UAVs Component Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global UAVs Component Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global UAVs Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by UAVs Component Revenue

3.4 Global UAVs Component Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global UAVs Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by UAVs Component Revenue in 2020

3.5 UAVs Component Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players UAVs Component Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into UAVs Component Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 UAVs Component Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global UAVs Component Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global UAVs Component Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 UAVs Component Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global UAVs Component Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global UAVs Component Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America UAVs Component Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe UAVs Component Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific UAVs Component Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa UAVs Component Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 DJI

11.1.1 DJI Company Details

11.1.2 DJI Business Overview

11.1.3 DJI UAVs Component Introduction

11.1.4 DJI Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 DJI Recent Development

11.2 Parrot SA

11.2.1 Parrot SA Company Details

11.2.2 Parrot SA Business Overview

11.2.3 Parrot SA UAVs Component Introduction

11.2.4 Parrot SA Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Parrot SA Recent Development

11.3 3D Robotics

11.3.1 3D Robotics Company Details

11.3.2 3D Robotics Business Overview

11.3.3 3D Robotics UAVs Component Introduction

11.3.4 3D Robotics Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 3D Robotics Recent Development

11.4 AscTec

11.4.1 AscTec Company Details

11.4.2 AscTec Business Overview

11.4.3 AscTec UAVs Component Introduction

11.4.4 AscTec Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AscTec Recent Development

11.5 XAIRCRAFT

11.5.1 XAIRCRAFT Company Details

11.5.2 XAIRCRAFT Business Overview

11.5.3 XAIRCRAFT UAVs Component Introduction

11.5.4 XAIRCRAFT Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 XAIRCRAFT Recent Development

11.6 Zero Tech

11.6.1 Zero Tech Company Details

11.6.2 Zero Tech Business Overview

11.6.3 Zero Tech UAVs Component Introduction

11.6.4 Zero Tech Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Zero Tech Recent Development

11.7 AeroVironment

11.7.1 AeroVironment Company Details

11.7.2 AeroVironment Business Overview

11.7.3 AeroVironment UAVs Component Introduction

11.7.4 AeroVironment Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

11.8 Yamaha

11.8.1 Yamaha Company Details

11.8.2 Yamaha Business Overview

11.8.3 Yamaha UAVs Component Introduction

11.8.4 Yamaha Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Yamaha Recent Development

11.9 Draganflyer

11.9.1 Draganflyer Company Details

11.9.2 Draganflyer Business Overview

11.9.3 Draganflyer UAVs Component Introduction

11.9.4 Draganflyer Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Draganflyer Recent Development

11.10 Microdrones

11.10.1 Microdrones Company Details

11.10.2 Microdrones Business Overview

11.10.3 Microdrones UAVs Component Introduction

11.10.4 Microdrones Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Microdrones Recent Development

11.11 Titan Aerospace

11.11.1 Titan Aerospace Company Details

11.11.2 Titan Aerospace Business Overview

11.11.3 Titan Aerospace UAVs Component Introduction

11.11.4 Titan Aerospace Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Titan Aerospace Recent Development

11.12 Insitu

11.12.1 Insitu Company Details

11.12.2 Insitu Business Overview

11.12.3 Insitu UAVs Component Introduction

11.12.4 Insitu Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Insitu Recent Development

11.13 Airborne Robotics

11.13.1 Airborne Robotics Company Details

11.13.2 Airborne Robotics Business Overview

11.13.3 Airborne Robotics UAVs Component Introduction

11.13.4 Airborne Robotics Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Airborne Robotics Recent Development

11.14 PrecisionHawk

11.14.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details

11.14.2 PrecisionHawk Business Overview

11.14.3 PrecisionHawk UAVs Component Introduction

11.14.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development

11.15 Skycatch

11.15.1 Skycatch Company Details

11.15.2 Skycatch Business Overview

11.15.3 Skycatch UAVs Component Introduction

11.15.4 Skycatch Revenue in UAVs Component Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Skycatch Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

