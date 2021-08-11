Running Gear Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | adidas Group, Nike, New Balance

“
The report titled Global Running Gear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Running Gear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Running Gear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Running Gear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Running Gear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Running Gear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Running Gear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Running Gear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Running Gear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Running Gear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Running Gear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Running Gear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: adidas Group, Nike, New Balance, ASICS, SKECHERS USA, Garmin, VF Corporation, The Rockport Group, Puma, NEWTON RUNNING, Berkshire Hathaway, Columbia Sportswear Company, British Knights, Amer Sports, Fitbit, Under Armour, Wolverine World Wide
Market Segmentation by Product: Running Apparels
Running Footwears
Running Watches
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Online Sale
Offline Sale
The Running Gear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Running Gear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Running Gear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Running Gear market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Running Gear industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Running Gear market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Running Gear market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Running Gear market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Running Gear Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Running Apparels
1.2.3 Running Footwears
1.2.4 Running Watches
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Running Gear Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Online Sale
1.3.3 Offline Sale
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Running Gear Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Running Gear Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Running Gear Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Running Gear Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Running Gear Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Running Gear Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Running Gear Market Trends
2.3.2 Running Gear Market Drivers
2.3.3 Running Gear Market Challenges
2.3.4 Running Gear Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Running Gear Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Running Gear Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Running Gear Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Running Gear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Running Gear Revenue
3.4 Global Running Gear Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Running Gear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Running Gear Revenue in 2020
3.5 Running Gear Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Running Gear Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Running Gear Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Running Gear Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Running Gear Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Running Gear Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Running Gear Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Running Gear Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Running Gear Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Running Gear Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Running Gear Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Running Gear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Running Gear Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Running Gear Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Running Gear Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Running Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Running Gear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Running Gear Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Running Gear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Running Gear Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Running Gear Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Running Gear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Running Gear Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 adidas Group
11.1.1 adidas Group Company Details
11.1.2 adidas Group Business Overview
11.1.3 adidas Group Running Gear Introduction
11.1.4 adidas Group Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 adidas Group Recent Development
11.2 Nike
11.2.1 Nike Company Details
11.2.2 Nike Business Overview
11.2.3 Nike Running Gear Introduction
11.2.4 Nike Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Nike Recent Development
11.3 New Balance
11.3.1 New Balance Company Details
11.3.2 New Balance Business Overview
11.3.3 New Balance Running Gear Introduction
11.3.4 New Balance Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 New Balance Recent Development
11.4 ASICS
11.4.1 ASICS Company Details
11.4.2 ASICS Business Overview
11.4.3 ASICS Running Gear Introduction
11.4.4 ASICS Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 ASICS Recent Development
11.5 SKECHERS USA
11.5.1 SKECHERS USA Company Details
11.5.2 SKECHERS USA Business Overview
11.5.3 SKECHERS USA Running Gear Introduction
11.5.4 SKECHERS USA Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 SKECHERS USA Recent Development
11.6 Garmin
11.6.1 Garmin Company Details
11.6.2 Garmin Business Overview
11.6.3 Garmin Running Gear Introduction
11.6.4 Garmin Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Garmin Recent Development
11.7 VF Corporation
11.7.1 VF Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 VF Corporation Business Overview
11.7.3 VF Corporation Running Gear Introduction
11.7.4 VF Corporation Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
11.8 The Rockport Group
11.8.1 The Rockport Group Company Details
11.8.2 The Rockport Group Business Overview
11.8.3 The Rockport Group Running Gear Introduction
11.8.4 The Rockport Group Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 The Rockport Group Recent Development
11.9 Puma
11.9.1 Puma Company Details
11.9.2 Puma Business Overview
11.9.3 Puma Running Gear Introduction
11.9.4 Puma Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Puma Recent Development
11.10 NEWTON RUNNING
11.10.1 NEWTON RUNNING Company Details
11.10.2 NEWTON RUNNING Business Overview
11.10.3 NEWTON RUNNING Running Gear Introduction
11.10.4 NEWTON RUNNING Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 NEWTON RUNNING Recent Development
11.11 Berkshire Hathaway
11.11.1 Berkshire Hathaway Company Details
11.11.2 Berkshire Hathaway Business Overview
11.11.3 Berkshire Hathaway Running Gear Introduction
11.11.4 Berkshire Hathaway Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Berkshire Hathaway Recent Development
11.12 Columbia Sportswear Company
11.12.1 Columbia Sportswear Company Company Details
11.12.2 Columbia Sportswear Company Business Overview
11.12.3 Columbia Sportswear Company Running Gear Introduction
11.12.4 Columbia Sportswear Company Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Columbia Sportswear Company Recent Development
11.13 British Knights
11.13.1 British Knights Company Details
11.13.2 British Knights Business Overview
11.13.3 British Knights Running Gear Introduction
11.13.4 British Knights Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 British Knights Recent Development
11.14 Amer Sports
11.14.1 Amer Sports Company Details
11.14.2 Amer Sports Business Overview
11.14.3 Amer Sports Running Gear Introduction
11.14.4 Amer Sports Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Amer Sports Recent Development
11.15 Fitbit
11.15.1 Fitbit Company Details
11.15.2 Fitbit Business Overview
11.15.3 Fitbit Running Gear Introduction
11.15.4 Fitbit Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Fitbit Recent Development
11.16 Under Armour
11.16.1 Under Armour Company Details
11.16.2 Under Armour Business Overview
11.16.3 Under Armour Running Gear Introduction
11.16.4 Under Armour Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Under Armour Recent Development
11.17 Wolverine World Wide
11.17.1 Wolverine World Wide Company Details
11.17.2 Wolverine World Wide Business Overview
11.17.3 Wolverine World Wide Running Gear Introduction
11.17.4 Wolverine World Wide Revenue in Running Gear Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Wolverine World Wide Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
”