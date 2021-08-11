Low Power Wide Area Network Market Analysis, Size, Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand

The latest study released on the Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Low Power Wide Area Network market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Low Power Wide Area Network:

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technology is a wireless technology suitable to the specific needs of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and IoT devices. Majority of IoT devices, especially those used in smart cities and industry, do not require the same speed and bandwidth as consumer cellular devices, but they include the long-term stability of conventional LTE cellular networks which is enabled using LPWA. This has led to growth in LPWA market. LPWAâ€™s are characterized as long-range, power efficient technology at lower costs.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Semtech Corporation (United States),LORIOT AG (Switzerland),NWave Technologies (United Kingdom),Sigfox (France),WAV IoT (United States),Actility (France),Ingenu (United States),Link Labs (United States),Senet Inc. (United Kingdom),Ubiik Inc. (Taiwan)

Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Wireless Technologies

Increasing Internet Usage across Regions

Market Drivers:

Superiority of the Technology in Terms of Energy and Cost Efficiency

Longer Range and Wide Coverage Capabilities

Market Opportunities:

Unexplored Markets

Increasing Investment in Research and Development

The Global Low Power Wide Area Network Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public Sector, Private Sector), Application (Agriculture, Smart Logistic and Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Consumer Electronics, Others), Technology (LoRaWAN, Sigfox, Chirp Spread Spectrum (CSS), MIoTy, EC-GSM, Weightless, Others), End Use (Smart Waste Management, Smart Buildings, Smart Gas and Water Metering, Smart Streetlights, Smart Parking, Others), Service (Managed, Professional)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

