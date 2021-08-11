Insect Based Food Market Will Boast Developments in Global Industry by 2021-2026

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Insect Based Food Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Insect Based Food market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Insect Based Food as the name suggests are food products primarily sourced from insects. This includes both full insect and processed foods such as flour, pasta, burger, cookies, protein bars and much more. Insect Based Food is nothing new, it has been consumed since ages. Although the emergence of processed food has accelerated the growth of the market. Crickets Insects account for the largest market share by far. Although because of Insect being looked as taboo, unpleasant in taste and association with dirt, affects the growth prospect of the insect based food.

In 2021, EFSA or European Food Safety Authority has approved Mealworms to be safe for consumption by humans. Specifically, EFSA stated yellow mealworm whose scientific name is Tenebrio molitor larva as Novel Food. The product was said to be of high protein content, along with fat and fibre (chitin). No concerning levels of contaminants or toxicants were found in the yellow form. And it was advisable safe for consumption as a whole insect or in processed food such as crackers, flour, etc.

Å¸nsect (France) ,Aspire Food Group (United States),Chapul Cricket Protein (United States),Entomo Farms (Canada),Jiminiâ€™s (United Kingdom),AgriProtein Holdings Ltd. (South Africa),Swarm Nutrition GmbH (Germany),Hexafly (Ireland),Innovafeed (France),EnviroFlight LLC (United States),

Type (Whole Insects, Flour, Oats, Oils, Energy Bars, Others), Distribution Channel (Online {E-Commerce Stores}, Offline {Speciality Stores, Hyper Markets, Super Markets, Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores}), End Use (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals), Insect Type (Crickets, Mealworms, Black Soldier Flies, Buffalo Worms, Grasshoppers, Ants, Others)

Market Trends:

Crickets Account for the Largest Market Share

Market Drivers:

Inclination towards Insects for Different Food Processing’s

Consumers Preferring Higher Protein Meals

Challenges:

Myth about Unpleasant Taste Associated with Insects

Opportunities:

Processed Food Segment of Insect Based Food such as Pasta, Cookies have High Potential to Grow

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Insect Based Food Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Insect Based Food market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Insect Based Food Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Insect Based Food

Chapter 4: Presenting the Insect Based Food Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Insect Based Food market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Insect Based Food

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Insect Based Food various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Insect Based Food.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

