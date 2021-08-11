Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “UV Cut Glass Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the UV Cut Glass market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

UV Cut Glass helps in providing great comfort. It helps us protect against the harmful radiation as Ultra Violet. These glasses have a high performance in absorbing UV rays which enable them to protect people as well as vehicle interior. UV cut glasses are necessary as they help in providing luxuries comfort to the person sitting inside the vehicles or in a building. Moreover, these glasses are very demanding from the consumer ends, hence providing a bigger opportunity for the marketers of this product to enhance their position in the industries.

On October 30, 2019, Asahi India Introduces Dark Green UV Cut Glass For Passenger Cars. AIS had worked extensively with experts in Japan to develop this unique offering focusing predominantly on the automotive sector. The innovative technology can reduce the thermal load inside the cabin and eliminate the UV radiation by more than 80%.

AGC (Japan),Central Glass (Japan),NSG (Japan),Saint-Gobain (France),Fuyao Glass (China),Asahi (India)

Type (Windshield Type, Backlite Type, Side Windows Type), Application (OEM, Aftermarket), Solvent UV absorbance cutoff (nm) (Acetone 329, Benzene 278, Dimethylformamide (DMF) 267, Ethanol 205, Toluene 285, Water 180, Hexane 211), Glass Type (Automotive Glass, Architectural Glass, Consumer Glass)

Market Trends:

Adoption of S-UV (super UV) Cut Coating for Automobile and Many Other New Technologies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Vehicles and Buildings that needs these Kinds of Glasses

Rising Harmful Gases in the Environment is also one of the Reasons for Using UV Cut Glasses

Challenges:

Availability of Different Substitutes in the Market

Stringent Regulations by the Government Towards using Coated Films on the Windows

Opportunities:

Growing Benefits of these Glasses such as Help in Reducing the Load for the Aircon Compressor is also Contributing the Growth

Rising Number of Vehicles as well as the Building projects Across the Globe is Leading the Market Position

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

