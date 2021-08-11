Immunohematology Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom || Bio-Rad Laboratories ,Immucor, Inc ,Grifols S.A.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Immunohematology Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Immunohematology market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Immunohematology

Immunohematology is a branch of medicine that studies the antibodies and antigens found in red blood cells (RBCs) as well as blood transfusions and blood banking. Various immunohematology studies include analyzing blood samples for over 230 antigens found in red blood cells (RBCs), which are classified into two categories: polypeptides and carbohydrates. The screening of blood antigens, Rh factor, plasma, and white blood cell components in donor blood is aided by immunohematology. The processing of blood components for transfusion is generally referred to as blood banking. It helps to prevent deaths from transfusion-related diseases including HIV and thalassemia. Increased investment in the construction of blood banks by both public and private entities is a key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, blood banks are gaining popularity and have the ability to boost immunohematology product sales. Antigen-antibody reactions that can cause hemolysis or RBC agglutination are tested in most immunohematology instruments. Leading immunohematology companies are developing technologically advanced immunohematology instruments to improve the accuracy of various tests and services conducted in end-user organizations like laboratories and hospitals.

April 2020 – Bio-Rad Laboratories a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced that the company is launching a blood-based immunoassay kit to identify antibodies to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus associated with COVID-19

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States),Immucor, Inc (United States),Grifols S.A. (Spain),Hologic, Inc (United States),Becton Dickinson and Company (United States),Siemens Healthineers (Germany),Thermo Fisher Scientific (United States),Abbott Laboratories (United States),Merck KGaA (Germany),F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Reagents, Analyzers (Automatic and Semi-automatic/Manual)), Application (Blood-Related Diseases, HIV, Hepatitis), Technology (Microplates, Biochips, Gel Cards, Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT), Polymerase Chain Reaction), End-User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Diagnostic and Reference Laboratories, Academic and Research Institutes)

The Immunohematology Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Use of Mono- Clonal Reagents

Market Drivers:

An increasing Number of Blood Banks and Trauma Centers in Developed Countries

Increasing Incidence of Trauma and Immunohematological disorders

The rising prevalence rate of various Hematological disorders

Challenges:

Need of Specifically Skilled Professionals

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Blood Donation Awareness Programs in Developing Countries

Rising Worldwide Concerns about Medical Safety

Technological Advancements in Immunohematology

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Immunohematology Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Immunohematology market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Immunohematology Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Immunohematology

Chapter 4: Presenting the Immunohematology Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Immunohematology market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Immunohematology

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Immunohematology various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Immunohematology.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

