Display Driver IC market analysis major competitor and strategies regional outlook 2021 to 2026

Display driver integrated circuit is used to perform and operate display panels of hand-held devices such as wearable devices, mobile phones laptops, and others. Growing sales of electronic devices such as TVs, mobile phones, laptop, and others have been supplementing the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing demand for touch display controller and high demand for high-quality display drivers is fueling the market. However, low availability of raw material (doped indium tin oxide (ITO)) and integration of software and interface solutions in display added cost results in the high cost of the product are the reasons that are limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for displays from the automotive sector for the instrument cluster, GPS navigation, and car entertainment displays have the potential to growth market in the coming years.

In January 2019, Samsung has announced the launch of 4Gbps display driver for 8K TVs. The launch will increases the efficiency and performance of 8K TVs. Additionally, the company states that the new launch will enhance speed by times. Thus, the new launch of the company can create a big opportunity for the company.

Texas Instruments (United States),National Semiconductor (United States),ON Semiconductor (United States),NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),Linear Technology (United States),Maxim Integrated (United States),Power Integrations, Inc. (United States),IWatt, Inc. (United States),MACROBLOCK, INC (Taiwan),Fairchild Semiconductor (United States),

Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Touch Display Controller

Market Drivers:

Increasing Sales of Electronic Devices such as TVs, Mobile Phones, Laptop and Others

High Demand for High-Quality Display Drivers is Fueling the Market

Challenges:

Integration of Software and Interface Solutions in Display Added Cost Results in High Cost of Product

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for displays from the automotive sector for Instrument Cluster, GPS Navigation, and Car Entertainment Displays

