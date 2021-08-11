Evaporative Cooler Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story || Top Players – SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. ,Kelvion Holding GmbH ,Baltimore Aircoil Company

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Evaporative Cooler Market Insights, to 2026” with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Evaporative Cooler market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Scope of the Report of Evaporative Cooler

Evaporative Coolers also termed as swamp coolers, wet air cooler, desert cooler, and swamp box that provides a natural and energy-efficient means of cooling. These coolers cool outdoor air by passing it over water-saturated pads, causing the water to evaporate into it. These coolers use the evaporation process to cool the air passing through a wetted cooling media to provide a steady stream of fresh air into the room. The cooling media could be as simple as a wet cloth. The growing use of evaporative coolers in hot climatic areas is increasing their demand.

In April 2019, Electrolux, a Swedish multinational home appliance manufacturer partnered with NewAir LLC to launch a new line of evaporative coolers and misting fans for home use. This new product series will be available under the Frigidaire brand. Also, it will enhance experiences of wellbeing in the home.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. (United States),Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany),Baltimore Aircoil Company (United States),EVAPCO Inc. (United States) ,EBARA Corporation (Japan),Luoyang Longhua Heat Transfer Co., Ltd. (China),Xiamen Mingguang Machinery Manufacturing Co Ltd (China),Lanpec Technologies Limited (China),Condair Group AG (Switzerland),Hubei Electric Power Company (China),Shanghai Baofeng Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd (China),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Hessaire Products, Inc. (United States),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Prem-I-Air (United Kingdom),Sylvane Inc. (United States),NewAir LLC (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Portable Evaporative Air Coolers, Business Evaporative Air Cooler), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Water Tank Capacity (Upto 20 Liter, Between 20 to 50 Liter, Above 50 Liter), Uses (Indoor, Outdoor), Technology (Direct Evaporative Cooling Technology, Indirect Evaporative Cooling Technology, Combined Direct-Indirect Cooling Technology), Mount (Fixed Evaporative Cooler, Portable Evaporative Cooler), Material (Plastic, Stainless Steel), Room Size (Less than 100 sq. ft., 100 – 199 sq. ft., 200 – 299 sq. ft., 300 – 399 sq. ft., More than 400 sq. ft.)

The Evaporative Cooler Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

High Demand of Evaporative Coolers in Asia Pacific and Middle East

Market Drivers:

Less Expensive to Install and Operate Evaporative Coolers

Comfortable Temperatures In Different Situations and Atmospheres

Growing Green Initiatives

Challenges:

Improperly Maintained Evaporative Cooler are Threat to Public Health

Opportunities:

Rising Living Standards Is Leading To Increased Evaporative Coolers Demand

Increasing Demand from Commercial and Industrial End Users

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Evaporative Cooler Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Evaporative Cooler market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Evaporative Cooler Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Evaporative Cooler

Chapter 4: Presenting the Evaporative Cooler Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Evaporative Cooler market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Evaporative Cooler

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Evaporative Cooler various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Evaporative Cooler.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally, the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

