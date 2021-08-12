Global Solvent Market to be Driven by Solvents in Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Coatings and Personal Care Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Solvents Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global solvent market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, applications and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solvent-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 2%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 31.9 billion

Solvents are used for a wide range of purposes. They can be found all over the place. Solvents are used by thousands of firms and production facilities to meet their manufacturing needs. A solvent is used as a cleaning and degreasing chemical in daily house cleaning chores, such as cleaning toiletries, floors, windows, and other debris. The Covid 19 epidemic has reignited interest in skincare among beauty customers. The current social media trend encourages people to improve their general skin health and fairness. As a result, demand for vital skin products has increased at many beauty merchants and manufacturers. Solvents are required in many of the items we use daily, ranging from medications to industrial coatings. The growing demand for solvents from end-use industries is propelling the product’s market expansion.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The term “solvent” refers to a wide range of chemical compounds with commercial use in a variety of sectors. Solvents are widely utilised in a variety of industries, including coatings and paints, plastics, textiles, rubber, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, chemical synthesis, and construction.

Based on product, the market is segmented into:

Hydrocarbons

Alcohol

Esters

Ketones

Chlorinated

Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Printing Inks

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Adhesives and Cosmetics

Others

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of solvent like:

North America

Europe

the Asia Pacific

Latin America

the Middle East and Africa.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solvent-market

Market Trends

The surge in solvent consumption in the construction and agriculture industries provides an opportunity for the solvent sector to expand. Solvent demand is increasing in both developed and developing countries due to the increased usage of home and personal care products. The widespread adoption of face and skincare goods is anticipated to give chances for personal care product makers and suppliers, particularly in emerging markets, to increase income.

During the projection period, it is expected that high demand for solvents from the construction industry and agricultural chemicals applications will boost its markets. The building sector is the backbone of fast urbanisation, and solvents play a critical role in the built environment, acting as transporters for surface coatings. Pesticides rely heavily on solvents, which are used to control the healthy growth of plants and vegetables. Solvents are utilised to extract oils and flavour from nuts, and solvents are almost certainly employed widely in agricultural products, particularly oils and spice extract.

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are BASF SE, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Ashland Inc. and INEOS Group. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Machine Tools Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/machine-tools-market

Global Male Grooming Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/male-grooming-products-market

Global Casein Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/casein-market

Global Cable Accessories Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cable-accessories-market

Global Biopharmaceutical Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biopharmaceutical-market

Global Bioherbicides Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bioherbicides-market

Global Mayonnaise Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mayonnaise-market

Global Bancassurance Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bancassurance-market

Global Gluten-Free Oats Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gluten-free-oats-market

Global E-Cigarette Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/e-cigarette-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Sofia Williams, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.

Content [email protected] https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/2021/08/global-solvent-market-to-be-driven-by.html

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/