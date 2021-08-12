DelveInsight’s ‘Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Progressive Supranuclear Palsy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Overview

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a rare progressive condition that can cause problems with balance, movement, vision, speech, and swallowing. The condition has been linked to changes in certain genes, but these genetic faults are not inherited and the risk to other family members (including the children or siblings) with PSP, is very low.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Progressive Supranuclear Epidemiology

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) also called Steele-Richardson-Olszewski syndrome, is an uncommon brain disorder that affects movement, control of walking (gait) and balance, speech, swallowing, vision, mood and behavior, and thinking. The cause of PSP is not known, but it is a form of tauopathy, in which abnormal phosphorylation of the protein tau leads to the destruction of vital protein filaments in nerve cells, causing their death.

Some of the key facts of the Progressive Supranuclear Epidemiology report

“Prevalence and characteristics of patients with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) in US health insurance claims data”, crude prevalence of PSP was 1.89 per 100,000 and age-standardized prevalence to the US population was 2.95 per 100,000. A little over half (53.5%) of patients were male.

“The prevalence of progressive supranuclear palsy (Steele–Richardson–Olszewski syndrome) in the UK” by Nath et al. estimated that the prevalence of PSP in the UK was 1.0 per 100,000. The age-adjusted standardized prevalence figure for PSP from this study was observed to be 5.0.

In Japan the prevalence of PSP was 5.82 per 100,000 (men, 9.14; women, 2.75).

The mean age at onset of PSP is approximately 63 years (44–75 years). The median interval between onset and diagnosis is 3 years (range, 0.5–9 years). PSP has a slight male predominance.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Diagnosis

There’s no single test for PSP. Instead, the diagnosis is based on the pattern of the symptoms. The large number of possible symptoms of PSP also makes it difficult to diagnose correctly and can mean it takes a while to get a definitive diagnosis. Apart from this, PSP is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson disease, Alzheimer disease, corticobasal degeneration and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology Segmentation in 7MM [2017–2030]

Total Prevalent cases

Type-Specific Prevalent Cases

Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Age-Specific Prevalent Cases

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment

Treatment of PSP is symptomatic and supportive. There is no cure of the disease at the present time. Drugs prescribed to treat Parkinson’s disease, such as ropinirole, rarely provide additional benefit. In some individuals the slowness, stiffness, and balance problems of PSP may respond to some degree to antiparkinsonian agents such as levodopa, but the effect is usually minimal and short-lasting. Excessive eye closing can be treated with botulinum injections. Some antidepressant drugs may provide benefit beyond treating depression, such as pain relief and decreasing drooling.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Types

There are different subtypes of PSP which incudes, PSP with Richardson’s syndrome (PSP-RS), PSP with predominant parkinsonism (PSP-P), PSP with pure akinesia with gait freezing (PSP-PAGF), PSP with corticobasal syndrome (PSP-CBS), PSP with predominant language and speech dysfunction (PSP-PNFA and PSP-AOS), PSP with predominant frontotemporal dysfunction (PSP-FTD), PSP with cerebellar ataxia (PSP-C), and PSP with primary lateral sclerosis (PSP-PLS).

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Report Scope

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy report covers a detailed overview explaining its etiology, pathophysiology classification, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Progressive Supranuclear Palsy report and model provide an overview of the global trends of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

The report provides the segmentation of the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy epidemiology.

Table of content

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

3 SWOT Analysis for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy

4 Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

5 Disease Background and Overview: Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

8 Treatment

8.1 Current symptomatic treatment

9 Unmet Needs

10 Appendix

11 DelveInsight Capabilities

12 Disclaimer

13 About DelveInsight

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalence of PSP,

The phenotype associated with PSP

Gender-specific prevalence of PSP

Comorbidities associated with PSP

