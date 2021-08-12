Titanium Dioxide Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Titanium dioxide refers to a white inorganic compound that is used as a colorant in a variety of objects. It is a fine powder that provides a bright pigment and is primarily obtained from the minerals rutile, ilmenite, and anatase. Titanium dioxide is known for its non-reactive, non-toxic, and luminous properties. It can also scatter light and maintain UV resistance, owing to which it is an active ingredient in sunscreen.

Titanium dioxide is commonly utilized in a range of industrial and consumer products, such as adhesives, paints, plastics, paper, rubber, textiles, ceramics, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive parts, etc.

Significant growth across the personal care and cosmetics industries is driving the titanium dioxide market. It is widely used in several products, such as perfumes, deodorants, moisturizers, anti-aging creams, etc. Furthermore, the elevating product demand for automotive coatings and increasing requirement for lightweight automobile components are also fueling the market growth.

Additionally, titanium dioxide is utilized in the coatings for photovoltaic (PV) cell systems owing to its efficiency in improving the performance of dye-based cells. Apart from this, the rising demand for titanium dioxide as a flocculent, dispersing agent, and whitening agent in the paints & coatings industry is also anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

