Unsaturated Polyester Resin Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

An unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) refers to a form of thermoset molding resin that is utilized in the production of glass fiber reinforced plastics (FRP). It exhibits numerous physical properties, including high tensile, impact, and binding strength, and resistance against chemicals, corrosion, water, and heat.

Unsaturated polyester resins are preferred over metallic options, such as aluminum and steel, owing to their cost-effectiveness and ease of fabrication and design. As a result, they are extensively used across various industries, such as chemical, automotive, marine, construction, etc.

The elevating levels of urbanization and significant growth in the construction industry are driving the unsaturated polyester resins market. They are widely utilized to manufacture concrete rebars, doors, floor grafting, building panels, forming pans, electrical boxes, etc.

Furthermore, UPRs are increasingly substituting metals to produce decks and hulls of boats and wind turbine blades. Additionally, the rising utilization of UPRs in the chemical industry to manufacture adhesives, composites, gel coats, castings, flooring materials, pigment pastes, etc., is also augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the automotive industry is employing UPRs to produce high-performance components, including fenders, closure and body panels on cars, bumpers, off-highway bonnets, etc. This, in turn, is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the coming years.

