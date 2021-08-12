Ammonia Production Cost Analysis 2021: Price Trends, Forecast, Raw Materials Costs, Profit Margins, Land and Construction Costs 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

Ammonia refers to an inorganic, colorless compound with a pungent odor. It is naturally obtained from soil, plants, air, water, animals, etc. Ammonia is commonly utilized in the production of ammonium nitrate fertilizers, plastics, explosives, household cleaning products, textiles, coloring agents, pesticides, etc. It can purify and filter impurities from liquid mediums and absorb heat from its surroundings.

As a result, ammonia is extensively utilized as a purifying agent in water treatment plants and as a refrigerant in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

The expanding agricultural sector represents one of the key factors driving the ammonia market. The increasing population and decreasing arable lands for crop cultivation are augmenting the demand for efficient nitrogen-rich ammonia-based agrochemicals and fertilizers to ensure optimal food production. Furthermore, the rising adoption of detergents and cleaning products is also acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Ammonia can effectively remove stains of vegetable oils, cooking grease, fats, etc., from tubs, sinks, countertops, tiles, etc. Various other factors, such as the growing demand for ammonium nitrate for mining and explosive applications and the introduction of green ammonia through sustainable technologies, are expected to further fuel the ammonia market in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

