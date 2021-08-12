Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market 2021 Industry Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

Semiconductor packaging material refers to items used for protecting electronic components, such as semiconductors and ICs, from corrosion, external impact, deterioration, etc. These materials can be primarily classified into eight sub-types, including organic substrates, lead-frames, ceramic packages, thermal interface materials, bonding wires, encapsulation resins, die attach materials, solder balls, etc.

Semiconductor packaging materials are incorporated with various advanced technologies, such as small outline package, quad-flat no leads, dual-flat no leads, dual in-line, etc.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Industry Trends and Drivers:

The expanding mobile devices market and the increasing demand for smartphones and tablets are driving the semiconductor packaging materials market. Furthermore, the growing product demand from the electronics industry to implement integrated circuits in numerous electronic devices is augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the rising trend of device miniaturization in various sectors, such as automotive and telecommunication, is propelling the product demand. Moreover, the increasing shift from gold to copper bonding wires and elevating utilization of organic substrates are anticipated to bolster the market growth over the forecasted period.

Global Semiconductor Packaging Materials Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in on the basis of type, end use and region.

Type

End use

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global semiconductor packaging materials industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

