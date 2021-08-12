DelveInsight’s Rosacea Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Rosacea epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Rosacea Overview

Rosacea is a characteristic condition that affects the skin by causing facial erythema or redness. Around one in 10 people in the world is affected by rosacea.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Rosacea Symptoms

The symptoms of the disease manifest in various combinations and severity that often fluctuates between periods of exacerbation and remission. It is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in central part of the face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps.

Rosacea Types

The major types of Rosacea include rosacea

Diathesis,

erythematotelangiectatic rosacea,

papulopustular rosacea,

And glandular rosacea.

Rosacea Epidemiology Insights

Rosacea is a condition in which rashes develop on the skin, involving the central face and it most often starts between the age of 30 and 60 years. It is common in those with fair skin, blue eyes and Celtic origins. It may be transient, recurrent or persistent and is characterized by its color, red. The disorder is more frequently diagnosed in women, but tends to be more severe in men. There is also evidence that rosacea may tend to run in families, and may be especially prevalent in people of northern or eastern European descent.

Some of the key highlights of the Rosacea Epidemiology report

A total of 3,052 and 3,013 subjects (aged 18–65 years) were screened in Germany and Russia respectively. Rosacea prevalence was 12.3% in Germany.

Overall, 18% of subjects diagnosed with rosacea were aged 18–30 years. Demographics of rosacea subjects with a confirmed diagnosis were similar in Germany and Russia.

In Germany, 74.4% (61/82) were females. In Germany, erythematotelangiectat, papulopustular, phymatous and ocular subtypes were found in 69.5% (57/82), 30.5% (25/82), 4.9% (4/82), and 7.3% (6/82) of patients.

According to Tan et al. (2016), in Germany, 74.4% were females as compared to males.

Rosacea Epidemiology Perspective

The Rosacea epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Rosacea epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Rosacea epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Rosacea Epidemiology Segmentation

The Rosacea epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Rosacea epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

Rosacea Epidemiology Report

The DelveInsight Rosacea report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Rosacea Epidemiolgoy Report Scope

The Rosacea report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Rosacea Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Rosacea in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Rosacea in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Rosacea

The report provides the segmentation of the Rosacea epidemiology

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Rosacea Rosacea: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Rosacea Epidemiology Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Rosacea epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Rosacea

Total Cases of Rosacea according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Rosacea

Why should you buy this report?

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Rosacea market

Quantify patient populations in the global Rosacea market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Rosacea therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of Rosacea population by its epidemiology

The Rosacea Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over 11-year forecast period using reputable sources

