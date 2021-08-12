DelveInsight’s Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Forecast to 2030′ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Systemic Sclerosis Overview

Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) is an autoimmune disease affecting the connective tissue which in-turn damages the skin and internal organs. It is characterized by a distinctive pathogenic triad of microvascular damage, deregulation of innate and adaptive immunity, and generalized fibrosis in multiple organs.

List of regions covered in the report

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Insights

The rarity of the disease and the wide range of symptoms and severity makes the estimation concerning SSc quite challenging. As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders 2018, systemic scleroderma is thought to affect 40,000–165,000 people in the US. It may occur at any age, but the symptoms most frequently begin during midlife.

Some of the key highlights of the Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report

Patients were divided into 2 subsets (diffuse or limited cutaneous, dc-and lc-SSc) according to the classification of LeRoy et al. Diffuse SSc is found in 15% patients, while limited SSc constitutes of about 85% patients.

Many geographical variations exist in SSc prevalence, such as higher number of cases in the USA (276/million) than in Japan and Europe, where a north-south gradient was clearly observed (France: 158/million in 2001 and England: 88/million in 2000).

SSc is a rare disease and is diagnosed in approximately 67 male patients and 265 female patients, per 100,000 people each year in the United States.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation

Prevalent Cases

Age-specific Cases

Prevalent cases based on Clinical Manifestations

Type-specific Cases

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report

The DelveInsight Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of Systemic Sclerosis by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Systemic Sclerosis in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Perspective

The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Systemic Sclerosis Detailed Epidemiology

The Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030. The DelveInsight Systemic Sclerosis report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report Scope

The Systemic Sclerosis report

The Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Systemic Sclerosis in the seven major markets (7MM:US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Systemic Sclerosis in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Systemic Sclerosis

The report provides the segmentation of the Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Systemic Sclerosis Systemic Sclerosis: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Report Highlights

11-Year Forecast of Systemic Sclerosis epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Cases of Systemic Sclerosis

Total Cases of Systemic Sclerosis according to segmentation

Diagnosed cases of Systemic Sclerosis

Why should you buy this report?

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Systemic Sclerosis market

Quantify patient populations in the global Systemic Sclerosis market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Systemic Sclerosis therapeutics in each of the markets covered

Understand the magnitude of the Systemic Sclerosis population

The Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology

