Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027: Market Study Report

By Market Verdors:
IBM
Google
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services Inc
Oracle Corporation
SAP
Facebook
Alibaba
Baidu
Tencent
By Types::
Artiﬁcial neural networks
Machine learning
Other
By Applications:
Inventory control and planning
Transportation network design
Purchasing and supply management
Demand planning and forecasting
Other
Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Regional Analysis Includes:
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)
Major Points from the Table of Contents
1 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Overview
2 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region)
4 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
5 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Artificial intelligence (AI) in Supply Chain and Logistics Market Forecast
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
