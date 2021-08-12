Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer

“

The report titled Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer, Flowserve, ITT, Colfax, Kirloskar Brothers, Regal Beloit, KSB Aktiengesellschaft, Seepex, Wilo, Yaskawa Electric, Grunwl

Market Segmentation by Product:

Pumps, Control Systems

Market Segmentation by Application:

Building Automation, Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation

The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intelligent Pump and Control Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pumps

1.2.3 Control Systems

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building Automation

1.3.3 Water & Wastewater

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Grundfos

12.1.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

12.1.2 Grundfos Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Grundfos Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Grundfos Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Grundfos Recent Development

12.2 Xylem

12.2.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.2.2 Xylem Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Xylem Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Xylem Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 Xylem Recent Development

12.3 Sulzer

12.3.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sulzer Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sulzer Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sulzer Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Sulzer Recent Development

12.4 Flowserve

12.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.4.2 Flowserve Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Flowserve Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Flowserve Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Flowserve Recent Development

12.5 ITT

12.5.1 ITT Corporation Information

12.5.2 ITT Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ITT Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ITT Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 ITT Recent Development

12.6 Colfax

12.6.1 Colfax Corporation Information

12.6.2 Colfax Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Colfax Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Colfax Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Colfax Recent Development

12.7 Kirloskar Brothers

12.7.1 Kirloskar Brothers Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kirloskar Brothers Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kirloskar Brothers Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kirloskar Brothers Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Kirloskar Brothers Recent Development

12.8 Regal Beloit

12.8.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Information

12.8.2 Regal Beloit Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Regal Beloit Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Regal Beloit Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 Regal Beloit Recent Development

12.9 KSB Aktiengesellschaft

12.9.1 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Corporation Information

12.9.2 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 KSB Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development

12.10 Seepex

12.10.1 Seepex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Seepex Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Seepex Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Seepex Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Seepex Recent Development

12.12 Yaskawa Electric

12.12.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Yaskawa Electric Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Yaskawa Electric Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Yaskawa Electric Products Offered

12.12.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Development

12.13 Grunwl

12.13.1 Grunwl Corporation Information

12.13.2 Grunwl Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Grunwl Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Grunwl Products Offered

12.13.5 Grunwl Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Industry Trends

13.2 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Drivers

13.3 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

