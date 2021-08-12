Intragastric Balloons Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA

“

The report titled Global Intragastric Balloons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intragastric Balloons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intragastric Balloons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intragastric Balloons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intragastric Balloons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intragastric Balloons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intragastric Balloons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intragastric Balloons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intragastric Balloons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intragastric Balloons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intragastric Balloons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie Medical Implants, Spatz FGIA, Allurion technologies, Districlass Medical, Endalis, Fengh Medical, Lexal Srl, Duomed Group, Medicone, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Saline Filled, Gas Filled

Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital, Ambulatory Clinical Services, Clinic, Others

The Intragastric Balloons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intragastric Balloons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intragastric Balloons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intragastric Balloons market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intragastric Balloons industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intragastric Balloons market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intragastric Balloons market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intragastric Balloons Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Filling Material

1.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Filling Material

1.2.2 Saline Filled

1.2.3 Gas Filled

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Ambulatory Clinical Services

1.3.4 Clinic

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Intragastric Balloons Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Intragastric Balloons Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intragastric Balloons Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Intragastric Balloons Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Intragastric Balloons Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Intragastric Balloons Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intragastric Balloons Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Filling Material (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Filling Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Intragastric Balloons Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Intragastric Balloons Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Intragastric Balloons Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Filling Material and Application

6.1 United States Intragastric Balloons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Intragastric Balloons Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Intragastric Balloons Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Intragastric Balloons Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Intragastric Balloons Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Intragastric Balloons Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Intragastric Balloons Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review by Filling Material (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Filling Material (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Filling Material (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Intragastric Balloons Price by Filling Material (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Filling Material (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Intragastric Balloons Price Forecast by Filling Material (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Intragastric Balloons Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Intragastric Balloons Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Intragastric Balloons Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Intragastric Balloons Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Intragastric Balloons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Intragastric Balloons Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Intragastric Balloons Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Intragastric Balloons Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intragastric Balloons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Apollo Endosurgery

12.1.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

12.1.2 Apollo Endosurgery Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Apollo Endosurgery Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.1.5 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Development

12.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants

12.2.1 Helioscopie Medical Implants Corporation Information

12.2.2 Helioscopie Medical Implants Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Helioscopie Medical Implants Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.2.5 Helioscopie Medical Implants Recent Development

12.3 Spatz FGIA

12.3.1 Spatz FGIA Corporation Information

12.3.2 Spatz FGIA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Spatz FGIA Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.3.5 Spatz FGIA Recent Development

12.4 Allurion technologies

12.4.1 Allurion technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Allurion technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Allurion technologies Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.4.5 Allurion technologies Recent Development

12.5 Districlass Medical

12.5.1 Districlass Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Districlass Medical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Districlass Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.5.5 Districlass Medical Recent Development

12.6 Endalis

12.6.1 Endalis Corporation Information

12.6.2 Endalis Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Endalis Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.6.5 Endalis Recent Development

12.7 Fengh Medical

12.7.1 Fengh Medical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Fengh Medical Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Fengh Medical Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.7.5 Fengh Medical Recent Development

12.8 Lexal Srl

12.8.1 Lexal Srl Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lexal Srl Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lexal Srl Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.8.5 Lexal Srl Recent Development

12.9 Duomed Group

12.9.1 Duomed Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Duomed Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Duomed Group Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.9.5 Duomed Group Recent Development

12.10 Medicone

12.10.1 Medicone Corporation Information

12.10.2 Medicone Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Medicone Intragastric Balloons Products Offered

12.10.5 Medicone Recent Development

12.12 Obalon Therapeutics

12.12.1 Obalon Therapeutics Corporation Information

12.12.2 Obalon Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Obalon Therapeutics Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Obalon Therapeutics Products Offered

12.12.5 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Development

12.13 Phagia Technologies

12.13.1 Phagia Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Phagia Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Phagia Technologies Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Phagia Technologies Products Offered

12.13.5 Phagia Technologies Recent Development

12.14 PlenSat

12.14.1 PlenSat Corporation Information

12.14.2 PlenSat Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 PlenSat Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 PlenSat Products Offered

12.14.5 PlenSat Recent Development

12.15 ReShape Medical

12.15.1 ReShape Medical Corporation Information

12.15.2 ReShape Medical Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 ReShape Medical Intragastric Balloons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 ReShape Medical Products Offered

12.15.5 ReShape Medical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Intragastric Balloons Industry Trends

13.2 Intragastric Balloons Market Drivers

13.3 Intragastric Balloons Market Challenges

13.4 Intragastric Balloons Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Intragastric Balloons Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

