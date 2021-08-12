Intravenous Access Devices Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | B. Braun Melsungen, BD, C. R. Bard

“
The report titled Global Intravenous Access Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intravenous Access Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intravenous Access Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intravenous Access Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intravenous Access Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intravenous Access Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intravenous Access Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intravenous Access Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intravenous Access Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intravenous Access Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intravenous Access Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intravenous Access Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
B. Braun Melsungen, BD, C. R. Bard, Smiths Medical, Terumo, Angiodynamics, Apexmed, Baxter, Cook Medical, Delta Med, Exelint, Fresenius, Galtneedletech, Global Medikit, Hospira, ICU Medical, Medtronic, Nipro Medical, Promed Group, Renovorx, Retractable Technologies, Teleflex, Vigmed, Vygon
Market Segmentation by Product:
Intravenous Catheters, Intravenous Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Needles
Market Segmentation by Application:
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others
The Intravenous Access Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intravenous Access Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intravenous Access Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Intravenous Access Devices market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intravenous Access Devices industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Intravenous Access Devices market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Intravenous Access Devices market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intravenous Access Devices market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Intravenous Access Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Intravenous Catheters
1.2.3 Intravenous Infusion Pumps
1.2.4 Intravenous Needles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Intravenous Access Devices Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Intravenous Access Devices Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Intravenous Access Devices Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Intravenous Access Devices Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Intravenous Access Devices Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Intravenous Access Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Intravenous Access Devices Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Intravenous Access Devices Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Intravenous Access Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Intravenous Access Devices Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Intravenous Access Devices Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intravenous Access Devices Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Intravenous Access Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Intravenous Access Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Intravenous Access Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Intravenous Access Devices Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Intravenous Access Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Intravenous Access Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Intravenous Access Devices Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Intravenous Access Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Intravenous Access Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Intravenous Access Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Intravenous Access Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Intravenous Access Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Intravenous Access Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Intravenous Access Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Intravenous Access Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Intravenous Access Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Intravenous Access Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Access Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Access Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Access Devices Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Intravenous Access Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 B. Braun Melsungen
12.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen Corporation Information
12.1.2 B. Braun Melsungen Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 B. Braun Melsungen Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.1.5 B. Braun Melsungen Recent Development
12.2 BD
12.2.1 BD Corporation Information
12.2.2 BD Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BD Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BD Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.2.5 BD Recent Development
12.3 C. R. Bard
12.3.1 C. R. Bard Corporation Information
12.3.2 C. R. Bard Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 C. R. Bard Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 C. R. Bard Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.3.5 C. R. Bard Recent Development
12.4 Smiths Medical
12.4.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information
12.4.2 Smiths Medical Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Smiths Medical Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Smiths Medical Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.4.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development
12.5 Terumo
12.5.1 Terumo Corporation Information
12.5.2 Terumo Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Terumo Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Terumo Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.5.5 Terumo Recent Development
12.6 Angiodynamics
12.6.1 Angiodynamics Corporation Information
12.6.2 Angiodynamics Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Angiodynamics Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Angiodynamics Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.6.5 Angiodynamics Recent Development
12.7 Apexmed
12.7.1 Apexmed Corporation Information
12.7.2 Apexmed Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Apexmed Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Apexmed Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.7.5 Apexmed Recent Development
12.8 Baxter
12.8.1 Baxter Corporation Information
12.8.2 Baxter Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Baxter Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Baxter Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.8.5 Baxter Recent Development
12.9 Cook Medical
12.9.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information
12.9.2 Cook Medical Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cook Medical Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Cook Medical Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.9.5 Cook Medical Recent Development
12.10 Delta Med
12.10.1 Delta Med Corporation Information
12.10.2 Delta Med Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Delta Med Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Delta Med Intravenous Access Devices Products Offered
12.10.5 Delta Med Recent Development
12.12 Fresenius
12.12.1 Fresenius Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fresenius Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Fresenius Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fresenius Products Offered
12.12.5 Fresenius Recent Development
12.13 Galtneedletech
12.13.1 Galtneedletech Corporation Information
12.13.2 Galtneedletech Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Galtneedletech Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Galtneedletech Products Offered
12.13.5 Galtneedletech Recent Development
12.14 Global Medikit
12.14.1 Global Medikit Corporation Information
12.14.2 Global Medikit Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Global Medikit Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Global Medikit Products Offered
12.14.5 Global Medikit Recent Development
12.15 Hospira
12.15.1 Hospira Corporation Information
12.15.2 Hospira Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Hospira Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Hospira Products Offered
12.15.5 Hospira Recent Development
12.16 ICU Medical
12.16.1 ICU Medical Corporation Information
12.16.2 ICU Medical Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 ICU Medical Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 ICU Medical Products Offered
12.16.5 ICU Medical Recent Development
12.17 Medtronic
12.17.1 Medtronic Corporation Information
12.17.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Medtronic Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Medtronic Products Offered
12.17.5 Medtronic Recent Development
12.18 Nipro Medical
12.18.1 Nipro Medical Corporation Information
12.18.2 Nipro Medical Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Nipro Medical Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Nipro Medical Products Offered
12.18.5 Nipro Medical Recent Development
12.19 Promed Group
12.19.1 Promed Group Corporation Information
12.19.2 Promed Group Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Promed Group Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Promed Group Products Offered
12.19.5 Promed Group Recent Development
12.20 Renovorx
12.20.1 Renovorx Corporation Information
12.20.2 Renovorx Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Renovorx Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Renovorx Products Offered
12.20.5 Renovorx Recent Development
12.21 Retractable Technologies
12.21.1 Retractable Technologies Corporation Information
12.21.2 Retractable Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Retractable Technologies Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Retractable Technologies Products Offered
12.21.5 Retractable Technologies Recent Development
12.22 Teleflex
12.22.1 Teleflex Corporation Information
12.22.2 Teleflex Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Teleflex Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Teleflex Products Offered
12.22.5 Teleflex Recent Development
12.23 Vigmed
12.23.1 Vigmed Corporation Information
12.23.2 Vigmed Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Vigmed Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Vigmed Products Offered
12.23.5 Vigmed Recent Development
12.24 Vygon
12.24.1 Vygon Corporation Information
12.24.2 Vygon Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Vygon Intravenous Access Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Vygon Products Offered
12.24.5 Vygon Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Intravenous Access Devices Industry Trends
13.2 Intravenous Access Devices Market Drivers
13.3 Intravenous Access Devices Market Challenges
13.4 Intravenous Access Devices Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Intravenous Access Devices Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
